Nottingham BS hires Shinwell as chief lending officer, succeeding Subbramoney

Nottingham Building Society has appointed Aaron Shinwell as its chief lending officer, succeeding Praven Subbramoney.

Greg Went, currently the head of mortgage product and proposition at Nottingham Building Society, will assume the chief lending officer role and joins the executive team on an interim basis until Shinwell joins.

Subbramoney is leaving Nottingham Building Society to “pursue a new opportunity”.

Shinwell joins from Santander, where he worked for around three years, most recently as commercial director for homes (mortgages).

In his role at the firm, he oversaw mortgage strategy, pricing, proposition development and portfolio management.

He was previously at HSBC for around six years, most recently as managing director for unsecured lending and underwriting services.

Prior to that, Shinwell worked at Lloyds Banking Group for around seven years in various managerial roles. He has also worked at HBOS for around six years.

Sue Hayes, Nottingham Building Society’s CEO, said: “We are delighted to welcome Aaron to Nottingham Building Society. His deep expertise in mortgage strategy, transformation, and customer-focused innovation makes him a fantastic addition to our leadership team.

“His appointment reinforces our commitment to delivering great value and service to our members while strengthening our lending proposition in an evolving market.

“I would also like to extend my sincere thanks to Praven for his significant contribution to the society. He has played a key role in shaping our lending strategy, and we wish him every success in his future endeavours.”

Nottingham Building Society recently appointed Beckie Morton as its national account manager.

The appointment was the final part of the restructuring of the intermediary sales team, which is managed by sales director Matt Kingston, with internal promotions for Jennifer Curry and Emma Weisz.