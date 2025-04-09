Nottingham BS appoints Morton as national account manager

Nottingham Building Society has appointed Beckie Morton as national account manager, completing the restructuring of its intermediary sales team under newly appointed sales director, Matt Kingston.

Kingston officially took on the role at the end of March, succeeding Alison Pallett, who announced her retirement. He has spent the last six months structuring its sales division to drive growth, strengthen broker relationships and enhance the mutual’s proposition.

Morton’s appointment completes its leadership team for intermediary sales, following the internal promotions of Jennifer Curry and Emma Weisz as national account managers in field-based and telephone support operations respectively.

She brings 25 years of experience in financial services to the role, including 21 years with Bank of Ireland and management positions at Finova and Dojo.

At Nottingham Building Society, Morton will be responsible for managing relationships, mortgage clubs and networks, identifying opportunities for enhanced collaboration that drive mutual success.

Morton, Curry and Weisz will work together to focus on margin growth, onboarding firms and ensuring brokers play a role in the mutual’s growth strategy.

Kingston said: “Beckie is an outstanding addition to our team, and I’m delighted to be working with her once again. Having collaborated closely with her at Bank of Ireland, I know first-hand the depth of her expertise in the intermediary mortgage market and the strong relationships she has built over the years.

“Her understanding of the evolving needs of brokers and strategic partners will be invaluable as we continue to strengthen our intermediary proposition. She joins us at an exciting time, with Jennifer and Emma already driving forward our field-based and telephony support operations. Together, they form a formidable leadership team that will help us accelerate our growth ambitions.”

He added: “Beckie’s appointment also marks the completion of our new leadership team for the intermediary sales team, ensuring a seamless transition following Alison Pallett’s retirement.

“With this team in place, we are well-positioned to build deeper relationships, enhance our specialist lending offering, and continue to support brokers in delivering great outcomes for their clients.”

Morton (pictured) said: “The Nottingham is a well-respected mutual with a proud heritage and a clear vision for the future – one that I’m incredibly passionate about. The society’s commitment to making homeownership more accessible aligns perfectly with my own values, and I’m excited to be part of this next chapter.

“Jennifer, Emma, and I are already collaborating closely, and I truly believe we have an opportunity to achieve something fantastic together. By strengthening partnerships, listening to broker feedback, and driving new opportunities, we can continue to build on Nottingham’s strong reputation in the market.”