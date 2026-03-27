Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 27/03/2026

Written By:
Posted:
March 27, 2026
Updated:
March 27, 2026
The continuation of disruption in the mortgage market took over this week's news, with rate and product changes holding readers' interest.
The announcement of career moves was also of interest to readers, such as Jason Bryant’s appointment to OneDome Growth Partners and Pepper Money’s business development manager (BDM) hires.
Mortgage repricing continues as markets expect four base rate hikes this year
Lenders make more sweeping changes as average mortgage rates hit 5.5%Sponsored
Renters’ Rights Act: what landlords may be getting wrong
Sponsored by BM Solutions
Market ‘upheaval’ sees more than 200 low-deposit mortgages removed since start of March
First-time buyers turn to parents and TikTok for home buying help, Lloyds finds