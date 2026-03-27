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Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 27/03/2026

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 27/03/2026
Shekina Tuahene
Written By:
Posted:
March 27, 2026
Updated:
March 27, 2026
The continuation of disruption in the mortgage market took over this week's news, with rate and product changes holding readers' interest.

The announcement of career moves was also of interest to readers, such as Jason Bryant’s appointment to OneDome Growth Partners and Pepper Money’s business development manager (BDM) hires.

 

Mortgage repricing continues as markets expect four base rate hikes this year

Lenders make more sweeping changes as average mortgage rates hit 5.5%

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Renters’ Rights Act: what landlords may be getting wrong

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Market ‘upheaval’ sees more than 200 low-deposit mortgages removed since start of March

Bryant joins OneDome Growth Partners as head of growth

Fresh wave of mortgage changes comes through

Pepper Money appoints two BDMs

Mortgage worries leave African nationals rootless in UK

One to One: Gavin Richardson, Mortgage Finance Brokers

Leeds BS trials open banking pilot with Just Mortgages

First-time buyers turn to parents and TikTok for home buying help, Lloyds finds

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