Suffolk BS nearly doubles mortgage lending to £220m and assets pass £800m

Suffolk Building Society completed £220m in gross mortgage advances in 2025, a rise from £122m the year before.

This represented a 67% increase in the number of completions, rising from 512 to 857, which the mutual attributed to its flexible underwriting and focus on niche lending areas.

The average loan size of the mortgages completed was £259,000, larger than the typical loan of £241,000 in 2024.

Suffolk Building Society also achieve a milestone last year, as its mortgage assets surpassed £800m for the first time and increased 10% year-on-year to £813m in the year ending 30 November 2025.

In 2025, the mutual’s adjusted offering helped to increase sales and retain business. This included improved criteria for first-time buyers, such as raising the maximum loan to value (LTV) to 90% for joint borrower sole proprietor (JBSP) mortgages and lending on new-build flats.

It introduced rental track record criteria, allowing borrowers to access 5.49 income ratios by producing evidence of rental payments.

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Further, it relaxed visa requirements for non-UK nationals and increased the expat residential LTV to 90%.

Suffolk Building Society’s profit before tax came to £1.4m, in line with its forecast but lower than £2.4m the year before.

It said the lower profit reflected “interest rate hedging in a volatile market” and these short-term hedging losses would be reversed over the life of the mortgages.

Richard Norrington, CEO of Suffolk Building Society, said: “Reaching £800m of mortgage assets is an important milestone in our ambitious plans to grow efficiently and sustainably, and a testament to the hard work and dedication of our teams across the society.

“As borrowers’ needs become ever more complex, feedback from our intermediary partners continues to guide our specialist offering and will play a key role in our lending strategy going forward.”

Norrington said 2025 was a “year of celebration”, led by the mutual’s 175-year anniversary and opening of its branch in Felixstowe.

He added: “Following an award-winning year that saw us meet our financial goals, the society is well-positioned for sustainable growth in the year ahead. We have a strong mortgage pipeline, excellent intermediary relationships, 10 high street branches, and solid savings and mortgage offerings.”