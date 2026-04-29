Suffolk BS reintroduces key BTL and resi products

Suffolk Building Society is reintroducing four of the five-year fixed rate products it withdrew last month due to market volatility.

The products, which cover both residential and buy-to-let (BTL) loans, are available at up to 90% loan to value (LTV) for residential offerings and 80% LTV for BTL and holiday let products.

Charlotte Grimshaw (pictured), Suffolk Building Society’s head of mortgage intermediaries, said the new products will help two groups who are facing particularly difficult challenges at the moment – landlords and first-time buyers.

“We’re glad to be providing more buy-to-let and high-LTV options. By offering five-year fixed rates, we’re providing an option of longer rate security, combined with improved affordability or rental coverage,” she said.

The products available

The reintroduced products are available for purchase or remortgage and come with a £199 application fee and a £999 completion fee. They are:

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Five-year fixed rate residential mortgage available at 5.75%, up to 90% LTV

Five-year fixed rate BTL mortgage available at 5.79%, up to 80% LTV

Five-year fixed rate BTL light refurb mortgage available at 5.89%, up to 80% LTV

Five-year fixed rate holiday let mortgage available at 5.85%, up to 80% LTV

Suffolk BS lending soars

Suffolk Building Society was founded in 1849 as the Ipswich & Suffolk Freehold Land Society and celebrated its 175th anniversary in 2024-25. Celebrations saw it extend its strategic partnerships with four local charities – focused on homelessness, domestic abuse, and wildlife – into 2026, pledging a total of £200,000 over five years.

Despite a lower pre-tax profit due to market “hedging” losses, the society described 2025 as a year of record growth and sustainable performance. Last month, it announced it surpassed £800m in mortgage assets in 2025, driven by a 67% increase in completions and £220m in gross lending. Growth was supported by a focus on niche areas, including self-build and expat residential lending.