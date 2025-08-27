Suffolk BS marks 175 years with ‘good deeds’ campaign

Suffolk Building Society is commemorating its 175th anniversary by launching its charitable campaign, ‘175 Good Deeds for Suffolk’.

This will involve the mutual’s 170 staff volunteering and supporting charities and communities in Suffolk.

This will include sponsored challenges such as the Woodbridge 10k and volunteering with Suffolk Wildlife Trust.

Employees have been working with local charity Dora Brown to transform homes for families in crisis, while others have donated food and supplies to Lighthouse Women’s Aid and Emmaus Suffolk, to support children and women fleeing domestic violence and those facing social isolation respectively. Donations included 200 Easter eggs given to children.

Some of Suffolk Building Society’s 11 locations in Suffolk will also work with local schools, such as its Ipswich and Ravenswood branches, sponsoring One Sixth Form College’s performing arts department to enable students to host performances during the year. The mutual’s Hadleigh branch will provide careers and interview support to students at Thomas Gainsborough school.

Additionally, the mutual is launching a financial education initiative for students aged 15-18 in schools across Suffolk.

Other staff will be supporting initiatives such as Brave the Shave for Macmillan Cancer Support, the Pretty Muddy obstacle race for Cancer Research UK, and a skydive for Suffolk Mind. Other activities have included beach clean-ups and bake sales.

So far, staff have donated hundreds of hours of volunteer time and have more activities planned.

Giving back to communities

Richard Norrington, CEO of Suffolk Building Society, said: “We wanted to celebrate our 175th anniversary in a way that gave back to the communities we serve. I’ve been very humbled to see how many of our wonderful staff have stepped up to help charities, schools, and vulnerable people in Suffolk, as community is at the very heart of what we do.

“Building societies began in the 18th century, changing how people bought homes and handled money. In Suffolk, we helped people to save and started building homes, giving our members a first step onto the housing ladder. Importantly, it also gave them a voice through the power to vote.”

He added: “Today, the society’s stated mission is ‘to be a safe home for savers and to provide safe homes for our communities’. Fundraising and volunteering are just two ways we aim to make Suffolk an even better place for our communities to flourish, and we’ve been keen to increase that even further in our anniversary year.

“The world has changed a lot in 175 years. I’m not sure our founders could have imagined swiping a phone to manage their money. But despite the technological advances, the society’s values have remained.

“Throughout every chapter of our journey, we have remained true to our roots as a member-owned building society, always prioritising people over profits. We’re proud to have 11 locations serving Suffolk communities, and the impact of our ‘175 Good Deeds for Suffolk’ campaign is testament to the generosity and dedication of our staff to the county we call home.”

As of 21 June, the full list of charities, events, and schools that Suffolk Building Society is supporting as part of ‘175 Good Deeds for Suffolk’ campaign is: Blyth Valley Rotary, British Heart Foundation, Cancer Research UK, Coplestonians U16s Tigers football team, Darby Rimmer MND Foundation, Dementia UK, Dora Brown, East Anglian Air Ambulance, Emmaus Suffolk, Felixstowe Triathlon, Hadleigh Community Choir, Home-Start in Suffolk, Ipswich Housing Action Group, Lighthouse Women’s Aid, Macmillan Cancer Support, NSPCC, One Sixth Form College, Rural Coffee Caravan, Samuel Ward Academy in Haverhill, Sole Bay Care Fund, Suffolk Mind, Suffolk Wildlife Trust, The Pear Tree Fund, Thomas Gainsborough School in Sudbury and Woodbridge Shufflers 10k race.