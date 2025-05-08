Royal London Equity Release launches broker portal

Royal London Equity Release has released a broker portal to streamline the case management process.

The firm will be able to make improvements and troubleshoot with advisers, and it said the feedback given during the testing phase suggested it offered a user-friendly experience and was “quick and slick”.

On the portal, advisers will be able to generate and download key facts illustrations instantly and progress straight to the application phase, bypassing the 24-hour wait.

They will also be able to re-quote and switch products if more suitable options become available, and track cases using real-time notifications and status updates.

The existing system will be phased out, and from today (8 May), cases will not be submitted through its current portal. Existing cases can still be progressed on the old platform until completion or until a new key facts illustration is needed.

Chris Flowers, intermediary sales director at Royal London Equity Release, said: “The launch of the broker portal is a cornerstone of our strategy this year, reflecting our ‘you speak, we listen’ approach.

“The portal has been developed following extensive market research and incorporates valuable feedback from advisers to enhance their experience. We are committed to continuous technology development to simplify the adviser journey, with the vision of making Royal London Equity Release the easiest lender to do business with.”

Last year, Responsible Group was rebranded to Royal London Equity Release following the completion of its acquisition by Royal London.