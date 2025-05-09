user.first_name
Menu

News

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 09/05/2025

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 09/05/2025
Anna Sagar
Written By:
Posted:
May 9, 2025
Updated:
May 9, 2025
Skipton Building Society bringing out its Delayed Start mortgage, which offers no mortgage repayments for the first three months, was the most read story this week.

In a blog for Mortgage Solutions, Lucy Lewis, national account lead at Skipton Building Society, said moving into your first home can be expensive and this aimed to give first-time buyers “breathing room”.

News that the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is consulting on simplifying mortgage rules was also popular with readers, along with the base rate cut industry reaction and consequent lender rate cuts.

Skipton BS brings out Delayed Start mortgage for FTBs

MT Finance launches sub-3% BTL mortgage rate

Sponsored

Welcome to the future: how collaboration is driving the shift to digital home buying

Sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries

LBG hires Barclays’ Cassidy as head of strategic and technology partnerships

FCA brings out consultation on simpler mortgage rules

Nationwide, Leeds BS and Santander lower rates following base rate cut – round-up

First-time buyers offered sub-4% rates with Nationwide; MPowered cuts pricing – round-up

Base rate cut was expected and will be ‘small tailwind’ – reaction

Santander extends new-build offer validity to nine months

FCA wants it to be ‘easier, faster and cheaper for borrowers’ to make mortgage changes, says Aladhal

Paragon warns government to scrap ‘rushed’ minimum EPC C for landlords or face ‘significant disruption’

Related
View All

News

Santander and TMW lower fixed rates – round-up

Santander and TMW lower fixed rates – round-up

News

Two thirds of advisers struggle to find cover for customers with multiple or pre-existing health conditions

Two-thirds of advisers struggle to find cover for customers with multiple or pre-existing health conditions

News

LTI constraint is a particular challenge for building society sector, YBS mortgage director says

LTI constraint is a particular challenge for building society sector, YBS mortgage director says

News

UK has been ‘too prudent’ in approach to mortgages, FCA director says

UK has been ‘too prudent’ in approach to mortgages, FCA director says

View All
Tags:
base rate
base rate cut
Delayed Start
Delayed Start mortgage
FCA
first-time buyer
mortgage
mortgage reform
Skipton Building Society
Top 10 most read
top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week