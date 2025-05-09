Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 09/05/2025

Skipton Building Society bringing out its Delayed Start mortgage, which offers no mortgage repayments for the first three months, was the most read story this week.

In a blog for Mortgage Solutions, Lucy Lewis, national account lead at Skipton Building Society, said moving into your first home can be expensive and this aimed to give first-time buyers “breathing room”.

News that the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is consulting on simplifying mortgage rules was also popular with readers, along with the base rate cut industry reaction and consequent lender rate cuts.