Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 16/05/2025

The No Deposit Mortgage is aimed at borrowers who are renting, cannot save and do not have access to the Bank of Mum and Dad. The product will lend up to 4.49 times income up to 100% of a property’s value, on fixed terms of 10-15 years.
The latest board appointments from the Association of Mortgage Intermediaries (AMI), two-year fixed rates reaching their lowest rate since before the mini Budget and Nationwide reducing its affordability stress rate were also popular with readers.
Exclusive: April Mortgages launches 100% LTV product
Welcome to the future: how collaboration is driving the shift to digital home buying
Barclays, Accord and Principality BS cut mortgage rates – round-up
Two-year fixed rate at lowest pricing since before the mini Budget – Moneyfacts
UK has been ‘too prudent’ in approach to mortgages, FCA director says
Smartr365 appoints Featherstone as non-exec chair to drive growth
Over two-thirds of adults worry about funding later life care
Nationwide reduces affordability stress rates to allow larger mortgages