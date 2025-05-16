user.first_name
News

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 16/05/2025

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 16/05/2025
Anna Sagar
May 16, 2025
May 16, 2025
The news that long-term fixed rate lender April Mortgages was launching a 100% loan-to-value (LTV) deal was most popular with our readers this week.

The No Deposit Mortgage is aimed at borrowers who are renting, cannot save and do not have access to the Bank of Mum and Dad. The product will lend up to 4.49 times income up to 100% of a property’s value, on fixed terms of 10-15 years.

The latest board appointments from the Association of Mortgage Intermediaries (AMI), two-year fixed rates reaching their lowest rate since before the mini Budget and Nationwide reducing its affordability stress rate were also popular with readers.

 

Exclusive: April Mortgages launches 100% LTV product

Welcome to the future: how collaboration is driving the shift to digital home buying

AMI confirms five board members

Barclays, Accord and Principality BS cut mortgage rates – round-up

So, you want to recruit a mortgage broker? – Flavin

Two-year fixed rate at lowest pricing since before the mini Budget – Moneyfacts

UK has been ‘too prudent’ in approach to mortgages, FCA director says

Smartr365 appoints Featherstone as non-exec chair to drive growth

Government announces Aviva takeover probe

Over two-thirds of adults worry about funding later life care

Nationwide reduces affordability stress rates to allow larger mortgages

