Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 16/05/2025

The news that long-term fixed rate lender April Mortgages was launching a 100% loan-to-value (LTV) deal was most popular with our readers this week.

The No Deposit Mortgage is aimed at borrowers who are renting, cannot save and do not have access to the Bank of Mum and Dad. The product will lend up to 4.49 times income up to 100% of a property’s value, on fixed terms of 10-15 years.

The latest board appointments from the Association of Mortgage Intermediaries (AMI), two-year fixed rates reaching their lowest rate since before the mini Budget and Nationwide reducing its affordability stress rate were also popular with readers.