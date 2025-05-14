Smartr365 appoints Featherstone as non-exec chair to drive growth

Mortgage technology platform provider Smartr365 has appointed Simon Featherstone as its non-executive chair as part of its strategy to transform the mortgage process.

Featherstone has extensive experience in financial services, technology and growth-stage businesses. He was previously the managing director of Shawbrook Bank and held a senior role at Lloyds TSB Commercial Finance.

He has also undertaken chair and advisory roles at Oxbury Bank, SilverRock Bank and Reliance Bank.

Smartr365 said Featherstone’s experience made him “uniquely positioned” to support its growth trajectory.

Conor Murphy, CEO of Smartr365, said: “Simon’s appointment is a powerful endorsement of our strategic direction. His track record in scaling businesses, coupled with his deep understanding of lender relationships, aligns perfectly with our mission to empower brokers and lenders through seamless, data-driven technology. Simon’s experience in fostering high-impact partnerships and driving commercial outcomes will be invaluable as we move into this next phase of growth, focusing on operational excellence, lender collaboration, and rapid market expansion.”

The company is currently focusing on lender engagement, operational efficiency and market leadership. Featherstone is expected to assist with partnerships and help Smartr365 evolve from a platform provider to a strategic, commercially focused growth partner for brokers and lenders.

This will include appointing a board that is aligned and engaged with its strategy.

At the end of last year, it secured £5m in working capital funding to support its aims.

Featherstone added: “I’m excited to join Smartr365 at this pivotal stage in its journey. The mortgage market is undergoing a period of rapid change, and Smartr365 is perfectly positioned to lead this transformation. The platform’s track record speaks for itself – now, it’s about amplifying that success, challenging the status quo, and redefining what’s possible for brokers and lenders alike.

“My focus will be on helping Smartr365 unlock even greater commercial value, deepen its strategic partnerships, and continue setting the benchmark for what a modern, data-driven mortgage platform can achieve.”