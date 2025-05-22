user.first_name
Menu

News

West Brom BS cuts higher-LTV three-year fixed rates

West Brom BS cuts higher-LTV three-year fixed rates
Anna Sagar
Written By:
Posted:
May 22, 2025
Updated:
May 22, 2025
West Brom Building Society has lowered rates across its three-year fixed rates, with cuts of up to 0.23%.

As an example, West Brom Building Society’s three-year fixed rate with a £999 fee has gone down by 0.22% to 4.67%, and its no-fee version has decreased by the same amount to 4.88%.

At 95% LTV, the lender will reduce its three-year fixed rate with a £499 fee by 0.22% to 4.98%, while its fee-free equivalent will go down by 0.23% to 5.08%.

West Brom Building Society is also adding a three-year fixed rate at 95% LTV for new builds priced at 5.12% with a £499 fee.

Gareth Madeley, head of product at the West Brom Building Society, said: “We’re happy to be reducing rates on our three-year fixed range to support more customers into ownership. Supporting borrowers with smaller deposits is a key priority for us, especially in today’s challenging market, where affordability remains a key concern.

“Feedback from our broker network also helps us shape our products, and we’ll continue to evolve our offering to help give customers the best possible choice, whether that’s helping more people take their next step purchasing a first home, looking to move or buying new build.”

Sponsored

Welcome to the future: how collaboration is driving the shift to digital home buying

Sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries

Earlier this month, the mutual lowered two-year fixed rates.

Related
View All

News

FCA proposes simplifying complaints data submission to ease burden for nearly 10,000 firms

FCA proposes simplifying complaints data submission to ease burden for nearly 10,000 firms

News

Risk-averse lending has left too many people renting and unable to buy a home, says UK Finance CEO

Risk-averse lending has left too many people renting and unable to buy a home, says UK Finance CEO

News

Darlington BS CEO Craddock to step down next year

Darlington BS’ CEO Craddock to step down next year

News

Smartr365 integrates with Smart Currency Exchange to streamline transactions from international clients

Smartr365 integrates with Smart Currency Exchange to streamline transactions from international clients

View All
Tags:
90% LTV
95% LTV
mortgage rate cut
New Build
rate cut
three-year fixed rate
West Brom
West Brom BS
West Brom Building Society