Cambridge & Counties Bank grows North West team with duo of hires

Cambridge & Counties Bank has grown its North West team, with Gordon Spotten having been appointed as senior business development manager (BDM) and Paula McLaughlin as relationship manager.

Spotten joins from Together, where he was a business development director for around three years.

Before that, he was at TSB as a field relationship manager for around two years, and before that, he was at ICICI Bank for around a year.

Prior to that, Spotten was a commercial manager at Loans.co.uk for around a year. Before that, he was a broker liaison officer at Freedom for Intermediaries for around a year.

McLaughlin was at The Co-operative Bank for around four years, most recently as SME relationship manager, and before that, she was a purchase ledger clerk at Bury College for nearly four years.

Cambridge & Counties Bank has opened an office in central Manchester so it can “better service regional clients and commercial finance brokers”. This is one of four offices across the UK.

Sponsored Friend or foe? The role of AI in mortgage administration Sponsored by Pepper Money

Scott Barber, regional director at Cambridge & Counties Bank, said: “I’m delighted to be announcing two great new appointments to the local Manchester team and the further expansion of our office. Both Gordon and Paula have extensive experience and great contacts and will help us meet our own aspirations for growth.

“The bank is now even better-positioned to serve SMEs and property professionals with our dedicated lending solutions.”