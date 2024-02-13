Cambridge and Counties Bank appoints Barber as regional director for the North

Specialist lender Cambridge and Counties Bank has hired Scott Barber as regional director of the North to its real estate finance (REF) team.

He joins Cambridge and Counties Bank from Co-operative Bank, where he worked for 25 years, most recently as head of business development. Barber also worked as head of relationship banking for the North at Co-operative Bank, where he managed senior teams overseeing the Liverpool, Newcastle, Leeds and Manchester markets.

In his role at Cambridge and Counties Bank, Barber will grow the lender’s real estate finance book in the North and build relationships with commercial finance brokers. He will also be responsible for supporting SMEs, business owners and professional property investors.

His appointment is part of a new customer-led proposition that has been established to streamline its services. The lender plans to develop this into a tailored, relationship-based service.

Cambridge and Counties Bank has also promoted Stephen Parr to senior business development manager (BDM) and Karen Crooks to relationship manager.

Barber (pictured) said: “Real estate finance has long been at the core of Cambridge and Counties Bank’s business model, and I’m delighted to be part of a dynamic team looking to grow in what is a major market for us.

“The bank has a very well-earned reputation among clients and brokers for service excellence and is very well-positioned to build on this momentum in 2024.”

Barber will report to Jayne Follows, head of REF at Cambridge and Counties Bank.

She said: “We’re delighted to welcome Scott to the team. Relationship-based banking remains 100 per cent key for us, and highly regarded individuals such as Scott – coupled with our new structure – will allow for more contact with our brokers and clients.

“As 2024 unfolds, our UK REF team will offer a differentiated service that is even more tailored to customer needs.”

Last year, Cambridge and Counties Bank received a £20m investment from British Business Investments (BBI) to expand its lending to smaller businesses. In 2022, it surpassed the £1bn lending milestone.