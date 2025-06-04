Mitchell joins Versed Financial as mortgage and protection consultant

Media personality and mortgage adviser Sally Mitchell has joined Versed Financial as a mortgage and protection consultant.

Mitchell joins from The Mortgage Mum, where she worked for nearly five years, most recently as a senior mortgage adviser. She has also appeared on Sky News and Talk TV to give commentary on mortgage and financial matters.

She got in touch with Kim Balasubramaniam and Katrina Horstead, co-founders of Versed Financial, due to its “early eye-catching growth”.

The firm is an appointed representative (AR) firm of Rosemount Financial Solutions. It has been part of the network since last year, with the founders’ aim being to extend its services beyond mortgages and protection to provide clients with a comprehensive financial planning service, focusing on those making high-value purchases.

Balasubramaniam and Horstead said: “Sally is a fantastic addition to the Versed team, bringing a wealth of experience and a brilliant reputation for delivering a personalised service. To have attracted the attention of an adviser of Sally’s calibre shows we are establishing Versed as a trusted name in financial advice.”

Mitchell (pictured) added: “I was keen to join Versed because it was clear we have a shared passion for demystifying financial issues, and helping our clients to secure their financial futures. I can’t wait to get started, delivering a bespoke service in a boutique setting for both existing and new clients.”

Ahmed Bawa, CEO of Rosemount Financial Solutions, said: “The growth of Versed Financial since joining the Rosemount family has been wonderful to see. Kim and Katrina wanted their business to provide clients with the full financial planning experience, but could not do so as part of their previous network. Rosemount is one of the fastest growing networks in the country, and advisers are joining us because we enable them to build the business they aspire to run, rather than acting as a blocker on their ambitions.”