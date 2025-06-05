user.first_name
Clydesdale Bank improves underwriter access for large loans; West Brom BS cuts remo rates – round-up

Anna Sagar
June 5, 2025
June 5, 2025
Clydesdale Bank will now offer brokers direct access to underwriters for large loan enquiries.

In an update to brokers, Clydesdale Bank said that for loans over £500,000, brokers can call directly with any enquiries.

The firm said large loans can be “more complex” and acknowledged that brokers would like to speak to an underwriter prior to submitting a case to confirm it could assist them.

Clydesdale Bank also pointed to its improvement of the minimum large loan size from £750,000 to £500,000.

The lender noted that underwriters could help in cases where non-standard income is required, like investment income, as well as self-employed applicants with one-off extraordinary costs and when a higher-than-standard percentage of variable income is needed.

Earlier this month, the bank boosted buy-to-let (BTL) affordability.

West Brom BS lowers selected remo rates

West Brom Building Society will cut remortgage rates at 90% loan to value (LTV) by up to 0.18%.

Within its two-year fixed rate range, the rate on the £999 fee option has been lowered by 0.12% to 4.69%, with its fee-free option reduced by up to 0.18% to 4.99%.

On the five-year fixed rate side, the £999 fee and no-fee options have decreased by 0.15% to 4.94% and 5.06% respectively.

Aran Mann, product manager at West Brom Building Society, said: “We’re pleased to be reducing rates across our 90% LTV fixed remortgage range, supporting more recent homebuyers with a smaller level of equity in their homes, at a time when affordability remains a key concern. These changes underline our continued commitment to offering competitive products at higher LTVs.

“We also value feedback from our brokers who play a key part in helping us shape our products. We’ll continue to develop our offering to help give customers the best possible choice, whether that’s helping first-time buyers into homeownership, assisting those looking to move onto their next property or support to buy a new build.”

