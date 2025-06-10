HSBC and TSB to change fixed rates – round-up

High street lender HSBC will increase selected existing customer rates by up to 0.17% following recent increases to swap rates.

The firm said that while it has been able to lower mortgage rates four times since the start of April, it was “making some increases to a small number of our fixed rates for existing customers following our recent increases to swap rates”.

Specific rate changes can be found here.

At the end of May, the firm announced mortgage rate increases of up to 0.16% on residential mortgages and 0.04% on buy-to-let (BTL) offerings.

TSB changes resi, BTL, PT and additional borrowing rates

TSB will change selected residential, BTL, product transfer and additional borrowing rates by up to 0.25% from 10 June.

On the residential side, its no-fee two- and five-year fixed first-time buyer and homemover deals from 75% and 85% loan to value (LTV) will decrease by 0.1% and 0.15% respectively.

The lender’s residential five-year fixed first-time buyer and homemover deals from 90% to 95% LTV will rise by 0.1%.

Within its BTL range, two- and five-year fixed house purchase and remortgage rates from 60% to 75% LTV will decrease by up to 0.25%.

Looking at its product transfer range, BTL two-year fixed rates from 60% to 75% LTV with no fee have reduced by up to 0.1%.

In the additional borrowing range, BTL two-year fixed rates from 60% to 75% LTV will decrease by 0.1%.