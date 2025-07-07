Leeds BS and L&C Mortgages open banking pilot streamlines mortgage applications

An open banking pilot between Leeds Building Society and L&C Mortgages has allowed mortgage applications to progress faster and more efficiently.

The pilot, which connects to Experian’s open banking platform, uses an automated process to access applicants’ recent financial history.

Clients of L&C Mortgages offer access to their financial records, showing their regular income and outgoing payments. This is in place of brokers gathering and submitting bank statements.

The process has been “adopted as routine procedure” in applications between Leeds Building Society and L&C Mortgages, which frees up time for brokers and clients.

The companies said that the “learnings” from the pilot will be rolled out to more of the mutual’s intermediary partners.

James O’Reilly, head of intermediary partnerships at Leeds Building Society, said: “This pilot scheme has allowed us to reduce steps in the mortgage application and make life easier for brokers and their clients.

Sponsored How to get your first-time buyer clients mortgage ready Sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries

“Through our partnerships with L&C Mortgages and Experian, we have been able to demonstrate how new technology, and close collaboration can deliver outcomes that will make meaningful differences to the mortgage journey.

“We are looking forward to taking the learnings from this pilot forward with more of our intermediary partners and expanding our use of automation.”

David Hollingworth, associate director at L&C Mortgages, said: “We’re delighted to have piloted this innovative, new approach from Leeds, which has enjoyed strong take up from our customers.

“The close collaboration between Leeds Building Society and our team has clearly demonstrated that the use of open banking can be integrated seamlessly into the standard process. The simple and straightforward approach reduces the amount of documentation required and ultimately speeds things up for both us and the customer.

“We’re always striving to remove pain points and blockers for clients and this kind of timesaving option is bound to be welcomed by a growing number of customers.”

Lucas Lopes, chief product officer, consumer information services & verifications, Experian UK&I, said: “As consumer demand for seamless digital experiences continues to rise, open banking is transforming mortgage applications—replacing manual, time-consuming processes with real-time data insights that deliver more tailored, transparent, and inclusive financial solutions.

“This pilot shows the tangible impact of industry collaboration, digital innovation, and enriched data in providing smarter, faster, and fairer decision-making. It’s encouraging to see meaningful progress, and we’re eager to build on these early results to bring even greater value to consumers.”