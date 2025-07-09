BSA urges Chancellor to keep current cash ISA limits in open letter

Cash ISA limit changes must be reconsidered as mortgages will be more expensive and discourage savers, the Building Societies Association (BSA) and over 50 signatories have said in an open letter.

It was reported that Chancellor Rachel Reeves is considering decreasing the cash ISA to a lower level than the current £20,000 limit later this month.

In an open letter to Reeves, the BSA, along with 51 building societies, mutual and financial company signatories, said that cash ISAs were a “cornerstone of personal savings for millions across the UK, helping people from all walks of life to build financial resilience and achieve their savings goals”.

It continued that it played a “vital role in the broader economy” as the funds deposited supported lending, helping keep mortgages and loans “affordable and accessible”.

“Any significant reductions to the cash ISA limits would make this funding more scarce, which could have the knock-on effect of making loans to households and businesses more expensive and harder to come by. This would undermine efforts to stimulate economic growth, including the government’s commitment to delivering 1.5 million new homes,” the letter said.

It added that it would send a “discouraging message to savers” and make the whole ISA regime “more complex and make it harder for people to transfer money between cash and investments”.

Sponsored How to get your first-time buyer clients mortgage ready Sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries

The letter also criticised the reasoning for the proposed cash ISA limit change, saying that it would not encourage people to invest as it “won’t suddenly change their appetite to take on risk.

“We know that barriers to investing are primarily behavioural, therefore, building confidence and awareness are far more important. There are opportunities to capitalise on the transformational changes to the advice-guidance boundary and to look again at risk warnings so that they encourage and reassure rather than scare people off investing. And we know that cash ISAs themselves also act as a gateway to stocks & shares ISAs.

“We also call for a long-term consumer awareness and information campaign to educate people about the benefits of investing, alongside maintaining strong support for saving.

“We therefore urge you to affirm your support for cash ISAs by maintaining the current £20,000 limit. Preserving this threshold will enable households to continue building financial security while supporting broader economic stability and growth,” it said.

Robin Fieth, chief executive of the Building Societies Association, said that cash ISAs are “used for a wide range of purposes—from saving for a first home to managing finances in retirement”.

“These are not idle funds; they serve real, practical needs for both savers and the building societies, banks and other providers that receive the funds, and use them to support mortgage and other lending.

“Simply changing ISA limits is unlikely to encourage people to invest, but it will hurt people who are responsibly saving for short-term goals, where investing may not be appropriate,” he said.

Cecilia Mourain, chief homebuying and savings officer at Moneybox, added: “Cash ISAs are vital for building financial resilience, and reducing the tax-free allowance is unlikely to deliver on its intended objectives. Instead of supporting the government’s ambition to build a stronger investing culture, it will discourage sensible saving behaviour, weaken demand for a popular product and disrupt the flow of capital that supports mortgage lending and economic stability.

“At Moneybox, over one million people are saving and investing through tax-wrapped accounts on our platform, many of them on modest incomes. We know that a cultural shift towards investing won’t come from cutting the cash ISA allowance, it will come from working with the industry to build confidence among savers.

“Any changes to the ISA regime must be long-term, consumer-first, and coordinated with broader regulatory reforms, such as the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and Treasury’s Advice Guidance Boundary Review. Without this, the government risks undermining trust in one of the most successful savings products of the last 25 years.”

The full list of signatories can be found below:

Matt Bland, chief executive, Association of British Credit Unions Limited

Andrew Whyte, chief executive, Association of Financial Mutuals

Richard Ingle, chief executive, Bath Building Society

Janet Bedford, chief executive, Beverley Building Society

Dan Wass, chief executive, Buckinghamshire Building Society

Robin Fieth, chief executive, Building Societies Association

Peter Burrows, chief executive, Cambridge Building Society

Samantha Homer, chief executive, Capital Credit Union

Stephen Penlington, chief executive, Chorley Building Society

Steve Hughes, group chief executive, Coventry Building Society

Des Moore, chief executive, The Cumberland Building Society

Andrew Craddock, chief executive, Darlington Building Society

Scott Devereux, chief executive, Earl Shilton Building Society

Gareth Griffiths, chief executive, Ecology Building Society

Mark Bogard, chief executive, Family Building Society

Simon Broadley, chief executive, Furness Building Society

David Ross, chief executive, Glasgow Credit Union

Mark Selby, chief executive, Hanley Economic Building Society

Lucy Thomas, corporate affairs director, Hargreaves Lansdown

Tracie Pearce, chief executive, Harpenden Building Society

Annette Barnes, interim chief executive, Leeds Building Society

Andy Deeks, chief executive, Leek Building Society

Gary Brebner, chief executive, Loughborough Building Society

Paul Wheeler, chief executive, Mansfield Building Society

Iain Kirkpatrick, chief executive, Market Harborough Building Society

Rob Pheasey, chief executive, Marsden Building Society

Simon Taylor, chief executive, Melton Building Society

Cecila Mourain, chief homebuying and savings officer, Moneybox

John Woods, executive chairman, Moneyfacts Group plc

Will Carroll, chief executive, Monmouthshire Building Society

Dame Debbie Crosbie DBE, group chief executive, Nationwide

Phillippa Cardno, chief executive, Newbury Building Society

Andrew Haig, chief executive, Newcastle Building Society

Sue Hayes, chief executive, Nottingham Building Society

Zack Hocking, chief executive, Penrith Building Society

Mike Ellicock, chief executive, Plain Numbers

Julie-Ann Haines, Principality Building Society

Michael Boyd, chief executive, Progressive Building Society

Colin Field, chief executive, Saffron Building Society

Paul Denton, chief executive, Scottish Building Society

Stuart Haire, group chief executive, Skipton Group

Richard Norrington, chief executive, Suffolk Building Society

Alun Williams, chief executive, Swansea Building Society

Joanna Causon, chief executive, Institute of Customer Service

Carol Knight, chief executive, The Investing and Saving Alliance

Stephen Jones, chief executive, The Stafford Building Society

Gavin Opperman, chief executive, Teachers Building Society

Adam Evetts, chief executive, Tipton and Coseley Building Society

Darren Ditchburn, chief executive, Vernon Building Society

Jonathan Westhoff, chief executive, West Brom Building Society

Susan Allen OBE, chief executive, Yorkshire Building Society