LiveMore completes second ESG-backed securitisation

Shekina Tuahene
Written By:
Posted:
July 11, 2025
Updated:
July 11, 2025
Later life mortgage lender LiveMore has completed its second social bond securitisation in a £215m transaction.

The deal will support the lender in providing mortgages for older homeowners aged 50-90-plus. 

Through LiveMore’s Social Bond Framework, it enables capital markets to fund loans that promote financial inclusion, security in retirement and access to homeownership to typically overlooked customers. 

The securitisation, named Exmoor Funding 2025-1, is structured under LiveMore’s Social Bond Framework and aligns with the International Capital Market Association’s (ICMA’s) global principles for social bonds. It received a Second Party Opinion from ISS ESG, to confirm that its lending qualifies as a social project focused on financial inclusion. 

Simon Webb, managing director of finance and capital markets at LiveMore, said: “Social impact isn’t an add-on – it’s our starting point. 

“We’re proud to offer one of the UK’s very few social bond RMBS transactions, showing that our purpose, responsible lending and responsible investing can go hand in hand.” 

LiveMore’s first social bond was completed last year and was valued at £208.1m.

