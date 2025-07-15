Pure Retirement launches tools for advisers to grow their business

Lifetime mortgage lender Pure Retirement has launched a toolkit and lead generation support for advisers to make the most of market opportunities.

Within the toolkit, advisers can access print and digital marketing templates, along with white label guides and literature, which can feature the adviser’s own branding.

The guides, Clarifying Common Misconceptions about Equity Release and a Customer Profiles Guide – which showcases examples of lifetime mortgage use – will provide advisers with the tools to help potential clients analyse their options and make informed decisions.

A lead generation guide has also been added to the suite of educational guides in the lender’s academy, helping advisers to grow their business.

A podcast series, Purely In Conversation, hosted by Jane Mullan, national field sales manager, has also been released to support advisers.

Melanie Godley (pictured), senior marketing manager, said: “Having seen via our research with Smart Money People that 80% of advisers planned on investing in their business this year, and with 66% seeking to improve their marketing, we’ve been more committed than ever to supporting advisers in growing their business and supporting their clients.

“These latest additions to our resources underline the ongoing efforts within Pure Retirement to grow the market through offering our adviser network the tools and help to educate their clients, and we look forward to continue adding to our offering throughout 2025.”

Speaking at the Later Life Summit in London, hosted by the Equity Release Council, Nick Birdseye of L&G Home Finance said the sector needed to grow its distribution footprint to make it easier for more advisers to access the equity release marketplace. He said the change was necessary if the industry was to have the capacity to serve future retirees’ needs for finance in later life.