Create Account
user.first_name
Menu

News

Santander increases selected resi rates and lowers other pricing to 3.73%

Santander increases selected resi rates and lowers other pricing to 3.73%
Shekina Tuahene
Written By:
Posted:
July 28, 2025
Updated:
July 28, 2025
Santander has announced increases across some residential mortgage rates at high loan-to-value (LTV) tiers and made cuts to other product pricing.

The increased rates will apply to residential homemover and first-time buyer fixed rate mortgage deals from 30 July. 

This will include homemover products, including new build, at 85-95% LTV and fixed for five years. These rates will go up by as much as 0.11%. 

For first-time buyers, corresponding rates will be raised by as much as 0.12%. 

Elsewhere, Santander will lower selected new business residential and buy-to-let (BTL) rates. 

This includes its two-year fixed homemover mortgages, including new build, at 60-75% LTV. These will go down by up to 0.06% and rates will start at 3.73% with a £999 fee. 

Sponsored

Discover Halifax Premier

Sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries

Selected residential remortgages at 60-85% LTV, fixed for two or five years, will be cut by up to 0.08%. 

Further, all two-year fixed BTL remortgages at 60% LTV will be cut by 0.05%. 

Across its product transfers, Santander will cut selected two- and five-year fixed rates at 60-85% LTV by up to 0.08% and all two-year fixed BTL options at 60% LTV by 0.05%. 

Earlier this month, Santander introduced a change to allow borrowers to choose the start date of their new mortgage deal after a product transfer. 

Related
View All

News

More than half of consumers have been pressured to use estate agents’ brokers – survey

More than half of consumers have been pressured to use estate agents’ brokers – survey

News

FCA brings on Coleman as interim FOS chair

FCA brings on Coleman as interim FOS chair

News

Foundation Home Loans to go up to 85% LTV for BTL

Foundation Home Loans to go up to 85% LTV for BTL

News

Almost two-thirds of landlords have raised rents in last year, Lendlord survey finds

Almost two-thirds of landlords have raised rents in last year, Lendlord survey finds

View All
Tags:
mortgage rate cuts
mortgage rate increase
Santander

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/