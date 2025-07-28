Santander increases selected resi rates and lowers other pricing to 3.73%

Santander has announced increases across some residential mortgage rates at high loan-to-value (LTV) tiers and made cuts to other product pricing.

The increased rates will apply to residential homemover and first-time buyer fixed rate mortgage deals from 30 July.

This will include homemover products, including new build, at 85-95% LTV and fixed for five years. These rates will go up by as much as 0.11%.

For first-time buyers, corresponding rates will be raised by as much as 0.12%.

Elsewhere, Santander will lower selected new business residential and buy-to-let (BTL) rates.

This includes its two-year fixed homemover mortgages, including new build, at 60-75% LTV. These will go down by up to 0.06% and rates will start at 3.73% with a £999 fee.

Selected residential remortgages at 60-85% LTV, fixed for two or five years, will be cut by up to 0.08%.

Further, all two-year fixed BTL remortgages at 60% LTV will be cut by 0.05%.

Across its product transfers, Santander will cut selected two- and five-year fixed rates at 60-85% LTV by up to 0.08% and all two-year fixed BTL options at 60% LTV by 0.05%.

Earlier this month, Santander introduced a change to allow borrowers to choose the start date of their new mortgage deal after a product transfer.