Nationwide drops rates to 3.74%; TSB cuts PT and additional borrowing rates – round-up

Nationwide has announced cuts of up to 0.21% to selected two-, three- and five-year fixes, with its lowest rate sitting at 3.74% from 30 July.

This includes cuts to products for first-time buyers, such as the three-year fix at 90% loan to value (LTV) with no fee, which has gone down by 0.21% to 4.79%.

The two-year fix at the same tier with a £999 fee has been reduced by 0.11% to 4.33%, and a two-year fix at 60% LTV with a £1,499 fee has been cut by 0.08% to 3.86%.

For new borrowers moving home, the two-year fix at 60% LTV with a £1,499 fee has been lowered by 0.07% to 3.74%.

At 90% LTV, the two-year fix with a £999 fee has been cut by 0.18% to 4.27%, while the five-year fix at 85% LTV with a £999 fee has been reduced by 0.11% to 4.09%.

For existing borrowers moving home, a two-year fix at 60% LTV with a £1,499 fee has been lowered by 0.07% to 3.74% and a two-year fix at 90% LTV with a £999 fee has been reduced by 0.17% to 4.27%.

There is also a five-year fix at 85% LTV with a £999 fee, which has been cut by 0.1% to 4.09%.

Nationwide has also reduced remortgage rates by as much as 0.15%, applying to two- and five-year fixed rates between 75% and 90% LTV. This includes the two-year fix at 75% LTV with a £999 fee, which has gone down to 3.99%.

Carlo Pileggi, senior manager for mortgages at Nationwide, said: “As the country’s second-largest lender, we always strive to support all parts of the market with competitive rates.

“This latest round of cuts across our range moves even more of our rates below 4% and should put Nationwide front of mind [for] first-time buyers, those moving on to their next home and those looking for a new mortgage deal.”

TSB cuts PT and additional borrowing rates

TSB has announced rate cuts to its product transfer deals and additional borrowing mortgages.

Across its residential product transfer range, the one-year fixed rate has been cut by 0.3%, while the two-year fixes up to 60% LTV have been reduced by 0.25% and deals between 60% and 75% LTV with no fee will go down by 0.05%.

Two-year fixed residential product transfer rates at 75-120% LTV have fallen by up to 0.2%, while three-year fixes up to 75% LTV have gone down by as much as 0.1%.

The five-year fixed product transfers up to 90% LTV have been cut by up to 0.15%.

For buy-to-let (BTL) borrowers taking a product transfer, TSB has reduced the one-year fix by 0.3% and the two-year fix up to 75% LTV by 0.1%.

Across its additional borrowing offering, residential two- and five-year fixed rates have been reduced by up to 0.25% and three-year fixes up to 75% LTV have been cut by 0.1%.

BTL borrowers wanting additional borrowing will see two-year fixed rates fall by 0.1%.

Earlier this month, the firm added high LTVs and reduced rates.