Exclusive: HLP's Hoare joins LSL Financial Services as sales director

Neil Hoare (pictured) has been appointed as sales director at LSL Financial Services, strengthening its senior management.

He will leave his current role as commercial director of HLPartnership to take on the position at LSL on 1 September.

Hoare has worked at HLPartnership for over a decade.

At LSL, Hoare will lead the sales and recruitment functions at Primis network and TMA club.

He will focus on recruiting new members to both the network and club, while working with existing firms to support their growth ambitions.

Hoare will report to Emma Hollingworth, chief distribution officer for financial services at LSL Group.

Hollingworth said: “Neil is well-known and highly respected in the mortgage industry, and we’re very pleased to have him on board to head up sales across Primis and TMA.

“He is joining us at a key moment, when our intention is to invest in more resources to engage with our firms, and I know he has ambitious plans to develop and grow the business. I know he’ll be warmly welcomed when he starts in a few weeks’ time.”