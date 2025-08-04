Fignum hires Carruthers as growth director

Specialist lending platform provider Fignum has appointed Steve Carruthers as its growth director as part of the company’s growth plans.

Carruthers joins from mortgage and savings technology provider Finova, where he was business development director for mortgages for just over a year. There, he led growth initiatives for the company’s mortgage sales and origination platform.

Carruthers also worked at Iress for five-and-a-half years, joining as a principal mortgage consultant before working his way up to business development director.

He has over 30 years of experience in the mortgage sector, having also held sales and distribution positions at Newcastle Building Society, Aldermore Bank and the Royal Bank of Scotland.

Fignum specialises in loan origination and servicing for mortgages, motor finance, and unsecured lending.

Carruthers (pictured) said: “I’m delighted to be joining Fignum at such an exciting time for the business.

“Lenders are increasingly looking for more than just technology, they are looking for a trusted partner to help them make management of the end-to-end mortgage lifecycle more flexible, efficient and effective, and Fignum are ideally positioned in this space.”

Andrew Lloyd, CEO of Fignum, added: “Steve’s appointment reflects our commitment to being a trusted technology partner to existing and new clients while maintaining our focus on delivering outstanding modern platforms.

“His deep relationships across the mortgage sector, combined with his understanding of both legacy challenges and modern solutions, makes him ideally suited to drive our next phase of growth.”

This year, Fignum plans to grow its client base and launch enhanced features for its Fignum Origin origination software and launch its Adapt servicing platform.