Create Account
user.first_name
Menu

News

Luminosity hires Peters as protection adviser

Luminosity hires Peters as protection adviser
Imaan Bilgrami
Written By:
Posted:
August 6, 2025
Updated:
August 6, 2025
Andy Peters has joined Luminosity as a protection adviser following the firm’s launch under Susie Beard-Moore in May.

Peters has over 40 years of experience in the life insurance industry. He was recently the director of The Peters Partnership, a consulting service, and has experience as a founding director of both Bright Grey and Guardian Financial Services.

He has also held roles at Royal London and Cirencester Friendly Society.

Peters said: “I am proud of what I’ve achieved so far in my career and am keen now to move to an advisory role and continue to learn new skills beyond my experience in the provider space.

“I am excited to have helped and now become a full-time part of Luminosity’s success story”.

Beard-Moore added: “I have known Andy since working with him in my previous role at a friendly society for a number of years, and he has helped support me with the launch of Luminosity.

Sponsored

Grasping the next buy to let opportunities

Sponsored by Aldermore

“The business now needs additional capacity to meet the growing demand. Andy’s focus upon quality, great service and belief in transparency are a perfect fit for the business and the new world of Consumer Duty in which we operate”.

Luminosity launched in May as part of the Primis Mortgage Network. The business’ mission is to provide “peace of mind” for customers, offering financial advice on life insurance, critical illness, income protection, and home and contents insurance.

Before founding Luminosity, Beard-Moore was a financial adviser for Linear Financial Solutions. Prior to that, she was the head of intermediary sales at Cirencester Friendly Society Limited and has had around 25 years of experience at Barclays.

Related
View All

News

MPowered makes affordability calculator accessible to AI agents

MPowered makes affordability calculator accessible to AI agents

News

The Right Mortgage & Protection Network launches member firm initiatives

The Right Mortgage & Protection Network launches member firm initiatives

News

OPDA launches property data YouTube channel

OPDA launches YouTube channel

News

L&G posts dip in lifetime mortgage lending to £104m

L&G posts dip in lifetime mortgage lending to £104m

View All
Tags:
appointment
growth
hire
luminosity
primis mortgage network
protection
recruitment