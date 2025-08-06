Luminosity hires Peters as protection adviser

Andy Peters has joined Luminosity as a protection adviser following the firm’s launch under Susie Beard-Moore in May.

Peters has over 40 years of experience in the life insurance industry. He was recently the director of The Peters Partnership, a consulting service, and has experience as a founding director of both Bright Grey and Guardian Financial Services.

He has also held roles at Royal London and Cirencester Friendly Society.

Peters said: “I am proud of what I’ve achieved so far in my career and am keen now to move to an advisory role and continue to learn new skills beyond my experience in the provider space.

“I am excited to have helped and now become a full-time part of Luminosity’s success story”.

Beard-Moore added: “I have known Andy since working with him in my previous role at a friendly society for a number of years, and he has helped support me with the launch of Luminosity.

“The business now needs additional capacity to meet the growing demand. Andy’s focus upon quality, great service and belief in transparency are a perfect fit for the business and the new world of Consumer Duty in which we operate”.

Luminosity launched in May as part of the Primis Mortgage Network. The business’ mission is to provide “peace of mind” for customers, offering financial advice on life insurance, critical illness, income protection, and home and contents insurance.

Before founding Luminosity, Beard-Moore was a financial adviser for Linear Financial Solutions. Prior to that, she was the head of intermediary sales at Cirencester Friendly Society Limited and has had around 25 years of experience at Barclays.