Create Account
user.first_name
Menu

News

Newcastle for Intermediaries removes max age limit for standard repayment mortgages

Newcastle for Intermediaries removes max age limit for standard repayment mortgages
Anna Sagar
Written By:
Posted:
August 15, 2025
Updated:
August 15, 2025
Newcastle for Intermediaries has removed the maximum age limit for the repayment of standard capital and interest mortgages.

The firm said that by removing the maximum age limit, it would expand access to later life lending for brokers and their customers and give brokers “greater flexibility to support clients who want to maintain a mortgage into later life”.

Previously, borrowers were required to repay their mortgage by the age of 80.

The change applies to all standard repayment products available via intermediaries, direct and online channels.

The firm said the maximum age of 80 for interest-only deals will remain in place.

According to Criteria Brain, there are only 13 lenders that have no maximum age limit at the end of the mortgage term.

Sponsored

Five things you need to know about BM’s limited company proposition

Sponsored by BM Solutions

Franco Di Pietro, head of intermediary mortgages at Newcastle Building Society, said: “We know that many borrowers are living and working longer, and need more flexible lending options to match their circumstances. Removing the maximum age limit on our standard repayment mortgages opens up opportunities for brokers to better serve these clients, and ensures our criteria keep pace with the realities of today’s mortgage market.”

Related
View All

News

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 11/07/2025

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 15/08/2025

News

Refinance activity swells as remortgage searches almost match purchases – Twenty7tec

Refinance activity swells as remortgage searches almost match purchases – Twenty7tec

News

CHL Mortgages’ national account manager Valvona to retire

CHL Mortgages’ national account manager Valvona to retire

News

Co-op Bank cuts rates below 4%; TSB reduces pricing – round-up

Co-op Bank cuts rates below 4%; TSB reduces pricing – round-up

View All
Tags:
Franco Di Pietro
later-life lending
maximum age
mortgage
Newcastle Building Society
standard repayment mortgage

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/