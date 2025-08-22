Nearly two-thirds of consumers would opt for advice when buying an insurance deal

Around 64% of consumers said they would prefer to buy an insurance product following advice from a mortgage, wealth or financial adviser, with only 36% preferring to go without advice.

According to research by The Exeter, around 42% of respondents said they would speak to a financial adviser on the phone or face to face when researching an insurance product.

This was just below comparison sites, which were the most popular – cited by 59% of respondents – followed by 45% who said they would also research individual insurance companies.

Among 25-34-year-olds, 14% would consider the views of influencers or media experts when researching the options and 10% would use artificial intelligence (AI), which is the highest across all age groups.

However, this age demographic was the most likely to seek the opinion of an adviser researching options, with 54% saying they would seek advice.

This compares to half of 55-70-year-olds who said they would rather purchase a policy online with no contact from a company or adviser – the highest of any age group.

Nearly three-quarters of consumers said they were very or somewhat confident regarding understanding insurance deals and how to buy them.

Approximately 82% rated their experience with financial advisers as ‘excellent’ or ‘good’.

Jamie Page, head of protection distribution at The Exeter, said: “Different generations are now engaging with insurance in very different ways. Whether someone turns to a comparison site, an influencer, or an AI tool, it shows that people care about making the right decision when it comes to purchasing insurance products – they’re just doing it on their own terms.

“While online resources or AI-powered tools can help people get started, these findings highlight the important role that advisers play throughout the purchase journey. It’s also clear that when someone speaks to an adviser, their experience is hugely positive.

“As an industry, we need to be present for people wherever they wish to engage with our products. That means offering a mix of human and digital support to suit all preferences. Ultimately, we want more consumers to feel empowered and informed about insurance – and advisers are playing a pivotal role in making that happen.”