Create Account
user.first_name
Menu

News

Santander makes PT improvements; Leek BS makes criteria improvements – round-up

Santander makes PT improvements; Leek BS makes criteria improvements – round-up
Anna Sagar
Written By:
Posted:
September 1, 2025
Updated:
September 1, 2025
Santander has said eligible customers could benefit from a lower rate sooner and that it would waive early repayment charges (ERCs).

In an update, Santander said that if an eligible customer’s new rate is lower than their current rate, they can choose if they want the new deal to start straightaway, the date they accept the offer, or until the day after their current deal ends.

The firm said this means that customers could benefit from lower payments sooner and be on the fixed rate for longer if they decide to switch straight away.

Santander said it was delivering on its pledge to improve its product transfer process.

The lender said that if a customer wanted to start their new deal straight away, they would not be able to change or cancel it.

It added that only eligible clients can choose to start their deal straight away.

Sponsored

How to help landlord customers unlock growth

Sponsored by Pepper Money

Towards the end of last month, the bank announced rate increases across some mortgages.

 

Leek BS make criteria improvements

Leek Building Society has made a number of criteria enhancements for buy to let (BTL) and self-employed company directors and altered its acceptance of zero-hours contracts.

This includes no minimum income requirements across all its BTL deals, barring its family regulated BTL deal.

Stress testing has also been improved across all BTL mortgages, including holiday lets, so it is more closely aligned to each product’s pay rate, offering greater affordability options for brokers.

Leek Building Society has enhanced the criteria for self-employed company directors, so directors with a shareholding of over 25% salary and net profit will be considered when assessing income.

The firm has also removed its loan-to-value (LTV) restrictions for applicants on zero-hours contacts with two years’ consistent earnings for expanded acceptance. This will offer a “more flexible and inclusive approach to assessing income stability across varying employment types”.

The changes will come into effect from 1 September.

Nikki Warren-Dean, head of the intermediary mortgage team at Leek Building Society, said: “We’re committed to evolving our lending policies to meet the changing needs of brokers and their clients. These latest changes are a direct response to broker feedback and reflect our continued focus on being a flexible, accessible lender in a competitive market.”

Related
View All

News

Future buyers could face same affordability barriers without more housing supply despite criteria changes – debate

Future buyers could face same affordability barriers without more housing supply despite criteria changes – debate

News

Nearly 28,000 affordable homes ‘lost’ to permitted development rights, analysis finds

Nearly 28,000 affordable homes ‘lost’ to permitted development rights, analysis finds

News

The New Homes Ombudsman Service adds Thomas to board

New Homes Ombudsman Service adds Thomas to board

News

FCA affordability changes could improve borrowing for people with car loans, Coventry BS says

FCA affordability changes could improve borrowing for people with car loans, Coventry BS says

View All
Tags:
buy to let
criteria
Leek Building Society
product transfer
Santander
self-employed
self-employed company director
zero hour contractors

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/