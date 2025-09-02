Hull and Sunderland hailed as most affordable cities for student renters

Hull and Sunderland have come out as the cheapest cities for student renters, both with average rents of £804 per month.

An analysis of over 50 cities by Rightmove suggested that with the average rent across Great Britain at £1,565 per month, Hull and Sunderland were 49% cheaper than the national average.

The two cities were followed by Carlisle as the lowest priced for rent in Great Britain, which had an average rent of £828 per month.

Rents in London reached a record high of £2,712, while the most expensive outside the capital was found to be St Albans, with an average advertised rent of £2,359 per month.

This was followed by Oxford, at £2,093 per month, and Brighton, with an average monthly rent of £2,031.

The average advertised rent for a two-bedroom flat is now £1,612 per month, while for a four-bedroom house, it is now £2,260.

Sponsored How to help landlord customers unlock growth Sponsored by Pepper Money

Rightmove said affordability was still stretched, even when the lowest priced cities were accounted for, as eight of the 10 cheapest locations had seen rents rise by more than a third compared to five years ago.

Colleen Babcock, property expert at Rightmove, said: “Moving to a new city or just out of the family home for the first time is an exciting experience for many students, but trying to find that first place to rent can be hard. To make it easier, deciding on your budget range first can help you narrow the options. If you’re finding it difficult to find a home that ticks all your boxes, consider which areas you’re willing to compromise on. For example, you could move to an area further from transport or outside a city centre to make your budget go further.

“Another option might be to share with friends and split the rent. Local estate agents will be in the best position to guide you on available places within your budget that tick most of your boxes.”

10 cheapest cities for renters in Great Britain

Cities Region Average monthly rental payment Annual change (%) Five-year percentage change Hull Yorkshire £804 5% 35% Sunderland North East £804 5% 45% Carlisle North West £828 11% 51% Stoke-on-Trent West Midlands £894 5% 53% Doncaster Yorkshire and the Humber £923 5% 50% Bradford Yorkshire and the Humber £930 3% 67% Wrexham Wales £947 -5% 45% Dundee Scotland £963 0% 66% Durham North East £964 -8% 22% Aberdeen Scotland £977 -1% 24%

10 most expensive cities for renters in Great Britain outside of London