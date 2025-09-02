Create Account
Hull and Sunderland hailed as most affordable cities for student renters

Shekina Tuahene
Written By:
Posted:
September 2, 2025
Updated:
September 2, 2025
Hull and Sunderland have come out as the cheapest cities for student renters, both with average rents of £804 per month.

An analysis of over 50 cities by Rightmove suggested that with the average rent across Great Britain at £1,565 per month, Hull and Sunderland were 49% cheaper than the national average.

The two cities were followed by Carlisle as the lowest priced for rent in Great Britain, which had an average rent of £828 per month. 

Rents in London reached a record high of £2,712, while the most expensive outside the capital was found to be St Albans, with an average advertised rent of £2,359 per month. 

This was followed by Oxford, at £2,093 per month, and Brighton, with an average monthly rent of £2,031. 

The average advertised rent for a two-bedroom flat is now £1,612 per month, while for a four-bedroom house, it is now £2,260. 

Rightmove said affordability was still stretched, even when the lowest priced cities were accounted for, as eight of the 10 cheapest locations had seen rents rise by more than a third compared to five years ago. 

Colleen Babcock, property expert at Rightmove, said: “Moving to a new city or just out of the family home for the first time is an exciting experience for many students, but trying to find that first place to rent can be hard. To make it easier, deciding on your budget range first can help you narrow the options. If you’re finding it difficult to find a home that ticks all your boxes, consider which areas you’re willing to compromise on. For example, you could move to an area further from transport or outside a city centre to make your budget go further. 

“Another option might be to share with friends and split the rent. Local estate agents will be in the best position to guide you on available places within your budget that tick most of your boxes.” 

 

10 cheapest cities for renters in Great Britain

Cities

Region

Average monthly rental payment

Annual change (%)

Five-year percentage change

Hull

Yorkshire

£804

5%

35%

Sunderland

North East

£804

5%

45%

Carlisle

North West

£828

11%

51%

Stoke-on-Trent

West Midlands

£894

5%

53%

Doncaster

Yorkshire and the Humber

£923

5%

50%

Bradford

Yorkshire and the Humber

£930

3%

67%

Wrexham

Wales

£947

-5%

45%

Dundee

Scotland

£963

0%

66%

Durham

North East

£964

-8%

22%

Aberdeen

Scotland

£977

-1%

24%

 

10 most expensive cities for renters in Great Britain outside of London

Cities

Region

Average monthly rental payment

Annual change (%)

Five-year percentage change

St Albans

East of England

£2,359

10%

36%

Oxford

South East

£2,093

0%

37%

Brighton

South East

£2,031

5%

47%

Winchester

South East

£2,008

-3%

28%

Cambridge

East of England

£1,971

-3%

38%

Chelmsford

East of England

£1,717

1%

40%

Bristol

South West

£1,660

-1%

39%

Milton Keynes

South East

£1,620

4%

44%

Edinburgh

Scotland

£1,594

-1%

47%

Canterbury

South East

£1,449

1%

36%

