Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 19/09/2025

Anna Sagar
Written By:
Posted:
September 19, 2025
Updated:
September 19, 2025
The Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA) Mortgage Rule Review and its impact on mortgage advice was popular with readers.

The housing minister calling out conditional selling, first-time buyers looking for “forever homes”, inflation sticking at 3.8% and photos from the Intermediary Mortgage Lenders Association (IMLA) dinner also proved popular.

 

Why is the FCA seemingly disengaged with mortgage advice? – Murphy

Housing minister says conditional selling is ‘unacceptable’ but brokers call for more action

Enhancing mortgage options to match homeownership goals

BMPS2025: The FCA is ‘not turning back on years’ of regulatory reform

First-time buyers hunt for forever homes as confidence rises

The 2025 IMLA dinner – all the night’s photos

Budget date ups likelihood of more property market uncertainty – Hunt

Inflation sticks at 3.8%

Aldermore hosts 10 Downing Street roundtable with SME developers and builders

Aldermore appoints Makanjee CEO as Cooper steps down

Annual property asking prices dip as South competes for buyers

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

