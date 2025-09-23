Butterfield Mortgages makes two appointments

Prime property finance lender, Butterfield Mortgages, has made two appointments in an expansion of its team.

Kiefer Rendall has joined as its client relationship officer, while Ruby Bastick has been appointed as its front of house intern.

Rendall joined the financial services sector in 2017 as a temporary agent at HSBC for the small business banking team in Leicester. A year later, he became a permanent employee as its business banking risk analyst, where he was responsible for overseeing financial crime risk, processing applications and carrying out due diligence requirements.

At Butterfield Mortgages, he will support the front office with client administration and onboarding.

Bastick joins as part of the lender’s apprenticeship scheme with Simply Academy. She will work towards getting her CeMAP and supporting colleagues at Butterfield Mortgages while assisting with client service.

Alpa Bhakta, CEO of Butterfield Mortgages, said: “I’m really pleased to welcome Kiefer and Ruby to the Butterfield Mortgages team. Kiefer has a strong background in financial services, and I’m confident that his experience will be valuable in helping us continue to deliver the first-class service that we are known for.

“I’m also delighted to have Ruby on board as she works towards her CeMAP qualification as part of Butterfield’s apprenticeship scheme with Simply Academy. We’re passionate about creating environments that help people develop a career in financial services, and we look forward to seeing her grow in the coming months.”

Rendall (pictured, right) said: “Butterfield Mortgages has a reputation for delivering an exceptional client experience, and I’m looking forward to using my experience in risk analysis and client onboarding to build on this reputation in the future.”

Bastick (pictured, left) added: “This is a fantastic opportunity for me to gain hands-on experience in financial services, while also working towards my CeMAP qualification. I’m excited to learn from the team and ensure that our clients receive an excellent service.”

Earlier this month, the lender hired Tom Blackmore as senior relationship manager.