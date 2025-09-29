Stonebridge and The Mortgage Shop renew partnership in long-term deal

Mortgage and insurance network Stonebridge has renewed its partnership with Belfast-based mortgage advice firm The Mortgage Shop.

The “long-term deal” will see The Mortgage Shop remain part of the Stonebridge network as an appointed representative (AR).

The Mortgage Shop has been trading since 1992 and has 50 advisers in 23 Northern Ireland locations.

The broker firm completes around £750m of mortgage lending annually and joined the network in 2015.

Stonebridge said it has become “one of the largest firms of its kind, operating its highly effective high street model”.

The Mortgage Shop is “committed to building on its status as one of the biggest advisory businesses and brands in the UK”, and Stonebridge will support its ambitions with a “stream of financial and non-financial support”.

Sponsored Five benefits of buying property through a limited company Sponsored by BM Solutions

Siobhan McAleer, managing director of The Mortgage Shop, said: “It was an easy decision to renew our partnership with Stonebridge. In our market, strong relationships count for a great deal, and the one we have built with Stonebridge has undoubtedly helped us in many ways, and we envisage will help us on the next stage of our growth journey.

“The history we have with the Stonebridge team would be hard to replicate, given the support they provide to the business, and the trust we have in their ability to do right by us and to ensure we have access to everything we need.”

Rob Clifford, chief executive of Stonebridge, commented: “We are delighted to announce the continuation of our relationship with TMS, and to our mind, this shows the strength of our proposition and our ability to work in partnership with our AR member firms to help them thrive.

“TMS has grown successfully, along with Stonebridge, from those very early days into one of the top advisory firms in the UK and to become our largest AR firm. What makes this partnership special is the ambitions of both businesses to continue their sector-leading positions.

“Stonebridge will be with Siobhan, Philip, Julie and the team every step of the way to help them continue to prosper. It has been an excellent partnership for many years and we’re looking forward to the next 10 years.”