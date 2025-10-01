Create Account
user.first_name
Menu

News

Accord cuts high-LTV rates; Gatehouse lowers SVR on home finance deals – round-up

Accord cuts high-LTV rates; Gatehouse lowers SVR on home finance deals – round-up
Shekina Tuahene
Written By:
Posted:
October 1, 2025
Updated:
October 1, 2025
Accord Mortgages has cut mortgage rates across its residential range to benefit borrowers with smaller deposits.

Effective from 2 October, the lender will cut two- and five-year fixed rates by as much as 0.1% and three-year fixed rates by up to 0.14%. 

This includes a fee-free two-year fixed rate, which has gone down from 5.54% to 5.44%. This is available at 95% loan to value (LTV) for house purchase and comes with £300 cashback and a free standard valuation. 

There is also a three-year fix that has been reduced from 5.44% to 5.3%, also for purchases at 95% LTV, with a £995 fee and free standard valuation. 

Accord Mortgages has also cut the rate of its £5k Deposit Mortgage product, with its fee-free five-year fix falling from 5.49% to 5.39%. This comes with a free standard valuation. 

The lender has also extended product end dates to 31 January. 

Sponsored

Aldermore Insights with Jon Cooper: Edition 1 – Downing Street Roundtable

Sponsored by Aldermore

Aidan Smith, product manager for mortgages at Accord Mortgages, said: “We’re always looking for ways to improve the value we offer to our brokers and their clients, which is why I’m delighted to introduce this range refresh, especially focusing on the help we can offer to borrowers with the lowest deposit, who may be looking to get onto the property ladder for the first-time.” 

 

Gatehouse Bank reduces SVR on home finance products 

Gatehouse Bank has made a 0.25% reduction to its standard variable rate (SVR) on home purchase plans (HPPs) and buy-to-let (BTL) purchase plans for UK residents, UK expats and international residents. 

This will now stand at 7.25% for both options. 

Gemma Donnelly, head of customer propositions at Gatehouse Bank, said: “We are pleased to have introduced this change to our SVR in line with market conditions, which aims to ease some of the affordability pressures on customers looking to buy a property in the UK. 

“Ultimately, our primary goal remains unchanged, which is to help people access the right home finance products to suit their needs, whether they are based in the UK or overseas.” 

Related
View All

News

Foreign nationals increasingly eyeing UK BTL sector but fears around Autumn Budget taxes

Foreign nationals increasingly eyeing UK BTL sector but fear Autumn Budget taxes

News

ModaMortgages widens 80% LTV offering with limited edition deals

ModaMortgages widens 80% LTV offering with limited-edition deals

News

Pexa hires Hosier as head of conveyancer relationships ahead of full UK launch

Pexa hires Hosier as head of conveyancer relationships ahead of full UK launch

News

Air releases suitability report for later life lending advice

Air releases suitability report for later life lending advice

View All
Tags:
Accord Mortgages
first-time buyer
Gatehouse Bank
mortgage rate cuts
sharia-compliant mortgage

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/