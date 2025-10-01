Foreign nationals increasingly eyeing UK BTL sector but fear Autumn Budget taxes

The proportion of foreign nationals buying buy-to-let (BTL) properties in the UK is growing and expected to rise further, but the Autumn Budget is concerning.

Hamptons’ data shows that at current rates, around 67,000 new BTL companies will be set up by the end of the year, with around 13,500 owned – at least in part – by non-UK nationals.

The report at the time said Indian nationals were leading the charge, founding around 684 new companies in the first half of the year, followed by Nigerian nationals, with 647 new incorporations.

Lending to this segment is growing accordingly, with Together’s internal figures – which cover the period from September 2024 to August 2025 – showing a total lending amount of around £16.5m to foreign property investors.

The average sum lent per month came to around £1.4m, with the average value of the loan standing at £139,032.

Together said that while interest from the international community in the UK BTL sector is growing, it could be “seriously impacted” by the Autumn Budget.

The lender pointed to the rumoured introduction of National Insurance on rental income and a new tax on homeowners of higher-value properties.

‘Growing international confidence’

Ryan Etchells, chief commercial officer at Together said: “Non-UK nationals now account for one in five newly established rental property companies in the UK, a notable increase from 13% in 2016. This really highlights growing international confidence in the UK’s BTL market, despite successive changes in tax and regulation, and economic turbulence.

“Foreign investors provide a much-needed injection of capital at a time when UK domestic investment is constrained, helping to ease pressure on the private rental market and support housing supply. Considering that the UK is still falling short of its annual homebuilding targets, this funding can play a key role in addressing rental demand.”

He continued: “Over the past year, Together has lent between £1m and £1.5m a month to foreign investors, enabling them to grow their portfolios here. London has traditionally been seen as the best city for foreign investment, yet in recent years, we have seen dramatic growth around the rest of the country. For example, in the East and West Midlands and in Scotland, foreign ownership has more than doubled since 2016.

“This diversification benefits communities nationwide, spreading economic activity beyond the capital, supporting local jobs and providing homes. Ultimately, foreign investment is not just about property ownership; it shows there is confidence in the UK’s legal and financial systems and can be a real benefit to our struggling rental market.”

Looking at lender appetite for foreign national BTL, Criteria Brain figures show that of the 79 lenders listed under ‘foreign national living overseas’, for those wanting a BTL mortgage, 66 lenders do not accept this kind of business.

For foreign nationals without indefinite leave to remain looking for BTL deals, of the 80 lenders listed, 48 do not accept them.

For foreign nationals with indefinite leave to remain wanting a BTL mortgage, only one lender does not accept this type of business.