Network Altura Mortgage Finance launches to ‘future-proof’ broker businesses

London-based mortgage network Altura Mortgage Finance has launched with an aim to help brokers diversify and run their businesses.

The network already has eight firms as appointed representatives (ARs) and has spent the last year refining its operations and processes. It is now looking to onboard brokers who want to become self-employed and run their own businesses at scale.

Altura Mortgage Finance described itself as an “entrepreneurial network” that would help brokers diversify into specialist sectors and future-proof their business.

It said with mainstream mortgages becoming more “vulnerable to automation”, the network would help brokers to advise in areas other networks do not allow, including non-regulated bridging, commercial finance, debt consolidation, foreign national and expat mortgages.

Altura Mortgage Finance will also provide a community for brokers through ongoing and real-time advice and mentorship through a WhatsApp group.

Altura Mortgage Finance’s senior management team comprises Rob Gill, managing director, Francois Taljaard, operations director, James Hughes, director, and Guy Nyirenda, head of commercial and specialist finance.

Sponsored Aldermore Insights with Jon Cooper: Edition 1 – Downing Street Roundtable Sponsored by Aldermore

Adam Thomas, director of Thomas Group Financial Services, who set up as an AR under Altura Mortgage Finance, said: “Altura is a network that removes red tape, treats you like an adult and enables you to offer advice in every area of mortgage finance.

“On any given day, I could be working on debt consolidation, first-time buyer and expat mortgages, along with bridging finance and commercial deals.”

He added: “Rob and Frankie have always backed me and will do everything they can to help you succeed. They support all areas of your business, from marketing, strategy and mentorship to HR, technical and business growth advice.

“The WhatsApp community they’ve created is special and a great place to source intel and bounce ideas off other brokers in the network. I have no plans to go directly authorised (DA), as they offer me the same level of flexibility and independence without the extra admin and cost.”

Freeing brokers from red tape

Gill (pictured) said: “Our passion is to help great brokers such as Adam Thomas become successful business owners. Having set up and run a number of businesses in the past, our management team are keen to share our experiences and expertise with others seeking to do the same.

“Additionally, we aim to free brokers from the red tape that too often holds them back, empowering them to diversify into new areas, fast. The mortgage market is evolving by the day, and brokers need a network that is continually evolving with it. Now more than ever, it’s vital that brokers future-proof their businesses, and Altura’s whole model is built around precisely that.”

Taljaard added: “We’re building a new kind of entrepreneurial network that gives brokers the freedom and flexibility they both crave and deserve. We’re looking for energised and independent brokers who want to set up successful businesses and take control of their own destiny. This is a network built around liberating brokers rather than making them jump through endless hurdles to get deals done.

“Broking should be fun and fast-paced, but too often brokers find themselves facing obstacles that really shouldn’t exist. One reason many brokers sit tight is concerns about the divorce from their existing network, but we help them with that pain point, too, and put their minds at rest. 2026 is shaping up to be a year of profound change within the mortgage industry, and we believe we can help brokers navigate it successfully.”