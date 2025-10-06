MFB chooses OMS as CRM partner

One Mortgage System (OMS) has been chosen by Mortgage Finance Brokers (MFB) as its preferred customer relationship management (CRM) provider.

The partnership comes after a successful trial period and is a “step forward” in MFB’s digital strategy.

The broker firm said by integrating OMS into its operations, it aimed to “drive new levels of business efficiency, significantly reducing the need for manual data re-entry and streamlining internal workflows”, and this would deliver a “more tailored experience” for clients.

The OMS platform gives users tools that allow them to personalise their journey and enable them to manage and track enquiries in real time, automate tasks and provide after-sales support.

Neal Jannels, managing director of OMS, said: “MFB is well-respected in the industry and has a strong track record of delivering high-quality advice and putting clients first.

“That ethos aligns perfectly with our technology, which is designed to reduce admin burdens, improve accuracy and offer users the freedom to focus on what matters most – providing expert advice. OMS helps remove duplication, enhance operational efficiency, and ultimately supports firms in delivering best-in-class service. We look forward to working with Gavin and his team.”

Gavin Richardson, managing director of MFB, added: “Choosing OMS as our CRM partner is a strategic move that reflects our commitment to innovation and client service. The platform’s capabilities will allow us to work smarter, respond faster, and deliver an even more personalised experience to our clients.

“OMS impressed us during the trial with its flexibility, intuitive design, and the potential it brings to expand our digital infrastructure with new, powerful systems. We’re excited about the efficiencies it will bring and the opportunities it opens up for our team and our clients alike.”

Earlier this year, OMS widened the functionality of its full application programming interface (API) with Nationwide.