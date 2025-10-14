LV= renews software partnership with Finova

LV= has renewed its partnership with mortgage and savings software provider Finova to support its equity release platform.

This renewal extends the partnership into a new phase that will see the provider support LV= with an expanded service portfolio to improve the scalability and resilience of its later life mortgage range.

The partnership facilitates the migration of LV=’s equity release platform into the cloud, which introduces greater operational efficiency.

The agreement reflects LV=’s broader commitment to enhancing its technology stack and scaling securely in line with the Prudential Regulation Authority’s (PRA’s) SS2/21 regulatory standards.

Patrick Oldham, equity release proposition director at LV=, said: “For LV=, this agreement is about further enhancing our digital capability in areas that matter most and to amplify our customer offering. We’re passionate about driving innovation in the sector, and look forward to building on this partnership.”

Last month, Finova released a specialist buy-to-let (BTL) origination solution for lenders, which is expected to allow lenders to release products in as little as four months.