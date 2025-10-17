Create Account
Paragon adds limited-edition deals

Anna Sagar
Written By:
Posted:
October 17, 2025
Updated:
October 17, 2025
Paragon has brought out a trio of 75% loan-to-value (LTV) limited-edition buy-to-let (BTL) fixed rate mortgages, with pricing beginning from 3.29%.

The limited-edition products include a two-year fixed rate for single self-contained (SSC) properties with an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating of A to C, priced at 3.29%.

This goes up to 3.34% for properties with higher EPC ratings, and there is a 3.64% option for houses in multiple occupation (HMOs) and multi-unit blocks (MUBs).

The SSC deals come with no application fee and go up to £299 for HMO and MUB fixed rate products. All deals come with a 5% fee.

James Harrison, Paragon Bank’s mortgages product manager, said: “Our research shows that the majority of landlords looking for two-year fixed options are seeking LTVs above 70%, so we are confident the combination of attractive rate and 75% LTV will be appealing for landlords seeking to grow portfolios or remortgage existing properties.

“There remains strong demand for energy-efficient homes in the rental sector and landlords are responding to that trend. Our green options, which are available for properties with EPC ratings of A to C, offer great value for those landlords seeking energy-efficient properties.”

Sponsored

Five ways mortgage administrators can manage their work-life balance

Sponsored by Pepper Money

An earlier survey by Paragon showed that there was strong demand for properties in the Midlands and North of England.

Tags:
BTL limited edition
buy to let
HMO
limited edition
MUB
Paragon
single self-contained (SSC) property

