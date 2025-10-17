Photo highlights from the British New Homes Mortgage Senate 2025

The British New Homes Mortgage Senate took place at 30 Euston Square this month, where property and mortgage professionals gathered to discuss the new-build market.

Topics covered included the demand for new homes and the challenges faced by housebuilders, the mortgage options available to consumers in the post-Help to Buy market, and how lenders could be more innovative. Delegates also heard about the ways the new-build sector was working towards decarbonisation and the role of advisers in supporting the demand for new homes.

See the gallery of the event below.