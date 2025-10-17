Create Account
user.first_name
Menu

News

Photo highlights from the British New Homes Mortgage Senate 2025

Photo highlights from the British New Homes Mortgage Senate 2025
Shekina Tuahene
Written By:
Posted:
October 17, 2025
Updated:
October 17, 2025
The British New Homes Mortgage Senate took place at 30 Euston Square this month, where property and mortgage professionals gathered to discuss the new-build market.

Topics covered included the demand for new homes and the challenges faced by housebuilders, the mortgage options available to consumers in the post-Help to Buy market, and how lenders could be more innovative. Delegates also heard about the ways the new-build sector was working towards decarbonisation and the role of advisers in supporting the demand for new homes.

See the gallery of the event below.

 

Related
View All

News

Mortgage admins are 'backbone of lending process' and should embrace self-promotion, Pepper says

Mortgage admins are ‘backbone of the lending process’ and should embrace self-promotion, Pepper says

News

Paragon adds limited edition deals

Paragon adds limited-edition deals

News

Developer levy to deliver affordable housing ‘not working’ as it should, say MPs

Developer levy to deliver affordable housing ‘not working’ as it should, say MPs

News

LendInvest cuts BTL rates and ups loan sizes for HMOs and MUFBs

LendInvest cuts BTL rates and ups loan sizes for HMOs and MUFBs

View All
Tags:
The British New Homes Mortgage Senate
The British New Homes Mortgage Senate 2025

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/