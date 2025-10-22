Renters’ Rights Bill to become law as it reaches royal assent stage

The Renters’ Rights Bill is set to become law, as it passed the consideration of amendments stage and is ready for royal assent.

The bill was introduced last year with measures to reform the private rental market, including proposals to scrap Section 21 ‘no-fault’ evictions and impose restrictions on how many times per year a landlord can increase rent.

Last month, a number of amendments tabled by the lords were rejected by housing minister Matthew Pennycook, such as a reduction of the ban on how long a landlord must wait before re-letting their property after evicting a tenant on the grounds of selling up from 12 to six months.

He also rejected the request to extend Ground 4A to all student properties, not just houses in multiple occupation (HMOs) with three or more bedrooms, to include self-contained one- and two-bed properties.

However, he did agree to introduce a delegated power to enable the backdating of rent rises, following rulings by the tribunal of new rent amounts after a tenant has appealed against an increase.

Nathan Emerson, CEO of Propertymark, said: “The conclusion of today’s debate marks another clear step forward for the Renters’ Rights legislation and brings us closer to the most significant reform of the private rented sector in England in decades. While there are still important details to be finalised, it’s now beyond doubt that major change is coming.

“Letting agents and landlords must begin preparing now. Delaying action risks being left behind when the legislation takes effect. Propertymark continues to call for clear guidance, realistic timelines, and workable solutions that recognise the operational realities of agents and landlords alike.

“We are committed to helping the sector navigate these reforms through our national Renters’ Rights Roadshow, which begins next month. These free, in-person events are a vital opportunity for agents to hear directly from experts, ask questions, and ensure they’re ready to support their clients through the transition.”