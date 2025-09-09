Pennycook rejects majority of Lords' amendments to Renters' Rights Bill

Housing minister Matthew Pennycook rejected the majority of the amendments to the Renters' Rights Bill tabled by the House of Lords as the legislation moves a step closer to receiving royal assent.

Non-government amendments, including the reduction of the ban on how long a landlord must wait before re-letting their property after evicting a tenant on the grounds of selling up from 12 to six months, were outright rejected by Pennycook.

Speaking to the Commons in last night’s debate, he said: “We recognise that there will be occasions when landlords regain vacant possession of their property using Ground 1A but are unable subsequently to sell it despite repeated attempts to do so, but we are not prepared to weaken the strong safeguard against abuse provided by the 12-month no-let provision.

“It is essential to prevent landlords misusing Ground 1A and evicting tenants who are not at fault, whether that be because they have made a legitimate complaint or simply because the landlord wants to re-let at a higher rate.”

He also rejected the request to extend Ground 4A to all student properties, not just houses in multiple occupation (HMOs) with three or more bedrooms, to include self-contained one- and two-bed properties. Under Ground 4a, landlords of student HMOs will be able to reclaim properties to prepare for the next cohort of students for the academic year.

Supporters of the amendment, including trade body Property Mark, said that if properties were not empty before the start of the academic year, more students would struggle to find accommodation.

Responding to the government’s decision, Ben Beadle, chief executive of the National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA), said: “Around a third of housing typically lived in by those in their second year of study and above is one- and two-bedroom properties. Under current proposals, neither landlords nor students will have certainty that this type of housing will be available from one academic year to the next.”

Backdating rent rises

Pennycook agreed to introduce a delegated power to enable the backdating of rent rises, following rulings by the tribunal of new rent amounts after a tenant has appealed against an increase.

He acknowledged there was an uncertainty over the volume of rent challenges that might arise and the delays this could cause in hearing them.

However, the minister added: “It is not the government’s intention to make use of this new power unless and until it is considered necessary to avoid lengthy delays for genuine cases to be heard.”

Pet tax rejected

Calls for landlords to be allowed to charge tenants an additional three weeks’ deposit if they have pets was rejected, but the minister said should it be proved that pets were causing damage to properties, there were already powers to increase deposit levels.

The amendment to allow agricultural landlords to evict assured tenants to house both employees and non-employed workers involved in farming was approved.

The bill must now go back over to the Lords for either further debate or new amendments to be suggested. If no objections are raised, it will be sent to the King for royal assent.