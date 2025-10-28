Create Account
user.first_name
Menu

Green

ESG ratings providers to be brought into FCA regulatory remit

ESG ratings providers to be brought into FCA regulatory remit
Shekina Tuahene
Written By:
Posted:
October 28, 2025
Updated:
October 28, 2025
Legislation to bring environmental, social and governance (ESG) ratings providers into the regulatory scope of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is being finalised by the government.

Part of the Financial Services and Markets Act, the FCA welcomed the change, adding that it would improve transparency and trust in the market. 

The FCA said it was developing its regime for ESG ratings in line with the legislation being finalised. 

Accreditation and certification products, such as Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) ratings, will not be under the scope of regulation where the rating does not influence the decision to make a specified investment or the allocation of capital. 

The regulator said ESG ratings played a “critical role” in influencing decisions to invest and allocate capital, and the legislation would give it the power to ensure transparent, reliable and comparable ratings.

The FCA will consult on its proposed rules before the end of the year. 

Sponsored

Five ways multi-property mortgages can help your buy-to-let clients

Sponsored by Aldermore

The regulator said: “We are committed to working with industry, government and wider stakeholders to ensure our approach to regulation is practical, proportionate and supports innovation. This is an opportunity to raise the bar for transparency and trust, while ensuring the market remains competitive and resilient.” 

Its proposals will be informed by the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) and focus on its four key areas: transparency, governance, systems and controls, and conflicts of interest. 

Guidance will also be issued to help firms determine whether their activities fall under regulation and need authorisation. 

The FCA added: “This will support our work to enhance the UK’s reputation as a global hub for sustainable finance – attracting investment and supporting growth and innovation.” 

Related
View All

Green

Santander releases online tool for homeowners to improve their property and cut bills

Santander releases online tool for homeowners to improve their property and cut bills

October 22, 2025

Green

Lloyds Bank to offer mortgage customers a free heat pump

Lloyds Bank to offer mortgage customers a free heat pump

October 15, 2025

Green

Ecology BS offers free retrofit advice to borrowers

Ecology BS offers free retrofit advice to borrowers

October 14, 2025

Green

Over 30,000 homes with govt-funded energy efficiency work have ‘major issues’ and need fixing, NAO finds

Over 30,000 homes with govt-funded energy-efficiency work have ‘major issues’ and need fixing, NAO finds

View All
Tags:
environmental social governance (ESG)
ESG
Financial Conduct Authority (FCA)

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/