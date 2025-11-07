Highlights of AMI Protection Viewpoint 2025

The Association of Mortgage Intermediaries’ (AMI) Protection Viewpoint came out this week, looking at the past, present and future of the protection market.

AMI looked at the knowledge and recall gap with consumers, which revealed a lack of awareness amongst consumers of different kinds of protection, as well as a low recollection of protection conversations.

It also examined adviser behaviour, asking about protection discussions, frequency and timings of renewals, lead generation and referrals.

Other themes explored include the consumer journey and at which point consumers drop off in securing protection, as well as social media and the importance of value-added benefits.

We have rounded up all our coverage of the AMI Protection Viewpoint in one place.