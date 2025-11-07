Create Account
user.first_name
Menu

News

Highlights of AMI Protection Viewpoint 2025

Highlights of AMI Protection Viewpoint 2025
Anna Sagar
Written By:
Posted:
November 7, 2025
Updated:
November 7, 2025
The Association of Mortgage Intermediaries’ (AMI) Protection Viewpoint came out this week, looking at the past, present and future of the protection market.

AMI looked at the knowledge and recall gap with consumers, which revealed a lack of awareness amongst consumers of different kinds of protection, as well as a low recollection of protection conversations.

It also examined adviser behaviour, asking about protection discussions, frequency and timings of renewals, lead generation and referrals.

Other themes explored include the consumer journey and at which point consumers drop off in securing protection, as well as social media and the importance of value-added benefits.

We have rounded up all our coverage of the AMI Protection Viewpoint in one place. If there are any themes that you want to discuss more, email: editorial@ae3media.co.uk

Advisers’ top concern is regulation but finfluencers are a growing worry, AMI says

Sponsored

One Year On: Helping You Add Value with Halifax’s Green Living Reward

Sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries

 

Protection lead generation reliant on existing customers and remo protection reviews fall, AMI reveals

More brokers talking about protection but consumer recall low, AMI finds

Nearly a fifth of consumers start but abandon securing protection, AMI finds

More consumers trusting AI for protection information but hesitation remains, AMI says

Related
View All

News

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 07//11/2025

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 07/11/2025

News

Santander to cut rates by up to 0.14%

Santander to cut rates by up to 0.14%

News

Foundation Home Loans cuts resi rates and adds deals

Foundation Home Loans cuts resi rates and adds deals

News

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2025 in pictures

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2025 in pictures

View All
Tags:
AMI Protection Viewpoint
Broker
consumer
Critical Illness Cover (CIC)
income protection
life insurance
protection

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/