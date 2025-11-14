Create Account
user.first_name
Menu

News

Barclays ups max resi LTI to 6x income

Barclays ups max resi LTI to 6x income
Anna Sagar
Written By:
Posted:
November 14, 2025
Updated:
November 14, 2025
Barclays has increased the maximum residential loan-to-income (LTI) multiple from 5.5 times to six times gross annual income.

The lender said this shows its “continued commitment to helping your clients achieve their homeownership goals responsibly”.

In order to be eligible for the enhanced income multiple, customers must have a joint income of £75,000 or higher.

This includes basic salary, sustainable allowances and/or self-employed income.

The maximum loan to value (LTV) is 85% and the mortgage must be structured on a fully capital and interest repayment basis.

Earlier this year, the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) and Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) made changes to the recommendations for high-LTI lending.

Sponsored

Mind the affordability gap

Sponsored by Newcastle for Intermediaries

The FCA’s CEO Nikhil Rathi said that following the LTI changes, around 36,000 more first-time buyers have been supported per year.

Related
View All

News

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 14/11/2025

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 14/11/2025

News

Santander to lower residential and BTL fixed rates for third time this month

Santander to lower residential and BTL fixed rates for third time this month

News

Young landlords may be turning to social media and missing out on professional advice, specialists say

Young landlords may be turning to social media and missing out on professional advice, specialists say

News

Metro Bank cuts resi and BTL rates; TML reduces BTL rates – round-up

Metro Bank cuts resi and BTL rates; TML reduces BTL rates – round-up

View All
Tags:
affordability
Barclays
high loan to income (LTI)
loan-to-income
LTI threshold
residential

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/