Barclays ups max resi LTI to 6x income

Barclays has increased the maximum residential loan-to-income (LTI) multiple from 5.5 times to six times gross annual income.

The lender said this shows its “continued commitment to helping your clients achieve their homeownership goals responsibly”.

In order to be eligible for the enhanced income multiple, customers must have a joint income of £75,000 or higher.

This includes basic salary, sustainable allowances and/or self-employed income.

The maximum loan to value (LTV) is 85% and the mortgage must be structured on a fully capital and interest repayment basis.

Earlier this year, the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) and Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) made changes to the recommendations for high-LTI lending.

The FCA’s CEO Nikhil Rathi said that following the LTI changes, around 36,000 more first-time buyers have been supported per year.