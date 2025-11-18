Mortgage Brain adds OSB Group's Rely to Sourcing Brain and Criteria Brain

Mortgage Brain has added OSB Group’s Rely to its Sourcing Brain and Criteria Brain platforms.

OSB Group announced the launch of its dedicated buy-to-let (BTL) lender last week, with it receiving almost 300 registrations on the day of the launch and well over 1,000 by the end of last week.

Rely is intended to make the BTL lending journey easier and faster for brokers, and the partnership with Mortgage Brain will give brokers access to Rely’s full range of BTL mortgage products.

Neil Wyatt (pictured), Mortgage Brain’s sales and marketing director, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Rely to Sourcing Brain and Criteria Brain. Mortgage Brain has enjoyed a respected and mutually supportive relationship with OSB Group for many years and so this partnership is a natural fit. Both Mortgage Brain and Rely share a commitment to innovation, efficiency, and empowering brokers with smarter technology.

“Together, we’re making specialist lending simpler, faster and more predictable for brokers and their clients, with greater product choice, value and confidence across a wide range of BTL scenarios.”

Adrian Moloney, group intermediary director at OSB Group, said: “We’re thrilled to partner with Mortgage Brain, a leading force in mortgage technology and a company that shares our vision for delivering a smarter, more efficient experience for brokers and their clients. This collaboration brings together two businesses united by similar values with a focus on enabling brokers to do their best work.

Sponsored Mind the affordability gap Sponsored by Newcastle for Intermediaries

“Through Sourcing Brain and Criteria Brain, Rely can offer brokers even greater accessibility to our data-driven lending platform, helping them find solutions faster, manage risk more confidently, and deliver exceptional outcomes for their clients.”