News

IMLA elects Coventry BS’ Stinton as chair and appoints 2026 management committee
Anna Sagar
November 20, 2025
Updated:
November 20, 2025
The Intermediary Mortgage Lenders Association (IMLA) has elected Jonathan Stinton as its chair, taking over from HSBC’s Richard Beardshaw.

Beardshaw was elected chair in 2023 and has now completed his two-year term. During his tenure, he oversaw a “period of significant market change and intensive regulatory engagement”.

Stinton, who is head of intermediary relationships at Coventry Building Society, has been on IMLA’s management committee since 2023.

He brings “extensive experience in intermediary relationships across the building society sector” , having worked at Coventry Building Society since 2008.

The remaining IMLA management committee members for 2026 include:

  • Amanda Bryden, head of Halifax Intermediaries and Scottish Widows Bank
  • Jeremy Duncombe, managing director of Accord Mortgages
  • Nicola Goldie, head of strategic partnerships and growth at Aldermore Bank
  • Paul Fenn, director of business development at Skipton Building Society

The trade body has also confirmed two co-opted members for 2026. These are Charlotte Grimshaw, head of intermediaries at Suffolk Building Society, and Sara Palmer, sales and distribution director at Gen H.

Stinton (pictured) said: “I’m very honoured to become chair of IMLA and to have the opportunity to lead the association at such a pivotal time for our market. Intermediaries remain crucial to good customer outcomes, and I look forward to working with Kate and the committee to ensure that lenders’ voices are represented and heard as we navigate regulatory change, economic uncertainty and the evolving needs of consumers.”

Kate Davies, executive director of IMLA, added: “Congratulations to Jonathan and to all those elected or co-opted to the committee. I am enormously grateful to members who put themselves forward and to those who are stepping down after their service.

“Our incoming committee brings a strong mix of experience, insight and commitment to supporting the intermediary mortgage market. I look forward to working closely with Jonathan and the full team as we continue to represent the interests of our 53 member lenders.”

