Pepper Money and Aldermore add limited-edition deals; Atom Bank cuts resi rates – round-up

Pepper Money has enhanced its limited-edition range to cater for buyers in the mid to upper-mid end of the market and those needing an extra financial boost post-completion.

Available exclusively on its Pepper48 product at 75% loan to value (LTV), the minimum loan size is £350,000 and now comes with £350 cashback or free legals for remortgage customers.

Rates have been cut by up to 0.25%, so rates start from 5.39% for a two-year fix and 4.89% for a five-year fix.

Pepper Money said the product is “ideal for buyers across the mid to upper-mid end of the market, as well as those needing an extra financial boost post-completion”.

Paul Adams, sales director at Pepper Money, said: “With the average house price at its highest level, borrowers need clear, competitive options, and our new limited-edition offer is designed to give them exactly that. By reducing our rates and enhancing the product structure, we’re supporting brokers with a compelling solution for customers with larger borrowing needs.

“At Pepper Money, our focus is on improving financial inclusion in a sustainable and responsible way. By placing value and flexibility at the heart of what we do, this launch reinforces our ongoing commitment to supporting a wider range of customers.”

Sponsored Mind the affordability gap Sponsored by Newcastle for Intermediaries

Aldermore adds limited-edition deals for landlords and owner-occupiers

Aldermore has brought out new limited-edition deals for landlords and owner-occupiers and lowered rates, an option for landlords looking for a product switch.

For new customers, there are three new limited-edition deals, including two at high-LTV level 1 and one at high-LTV level 2.

They include a five-year fixed rate up to 90% LTV with a £999 fee at 5.79% and a five-year fixed rate up to 95% LTV with a £999 fee priced at 6.14%. The high-LTV level 2 product is a five-year fixed rate at 90% LTV with a £999 fee at 6.29%.

On the buy-to-let (BTL) side, there is a new limited-edition two-year fixed rate for individual and company landlords with single residential properties at 75% LTV with a 3% fee priced at 4.09%.

Aldermore has also added a new two-year fixed rate multi-property product for individual and company landlords with residential investment property portfolios at 75% LTV with a 3% fee and a rate of 4.04%.

A new limited-edition house of multiple occupation (HMO) product has been added, which is a two-year fixed rate with a 3% fee at 4.49%.

For existing customers looking for a product switch, individual and company landlords with single residential properties will see rates with no fee cut by up to 0.3%. Two-year fixed rates up to 85% LTV will be priced from 5.99% and five-year fixed rates up to 85% LTV will start from 5.79%.

For HMOs and multi-unit freehold deals with no fees, cuts of up to 0.3% have been made. Two-year fixed rates at 80% LTV will begin from 6.09%, while five-year fixed rate equivalents will begin from 5.89%.

Jon Cooper, director of mortgages at Aldermore, said: “After reigniting our residential owner-occupier range last week, we’re launching new limited-edition products for landlords and homeowners. These updates give brokers more flexibility to support clients with competitive, tailored solutions, whether it’s a first home, a move up the ladder, or expanding a property portfolio. At Aldermore, we back brokers to make things happen for their clients.”

Atom Bank cuts resi rates by up to 0.15%

Atom Bank has lowered selected residential rates, including prime and near prime rates, by up to 0.15%.

Rates start at 4.69% for its Prime deals and 4.84% for Near Prime options.

Richard Harrison, head of mortgages at Atom Bank, said: “We have shown throughout the year that we are determined to reduce rates whenever possible. We are passing on a recent fall in swap rates by cutting rates across both our Prime and Near Prime ranges to support borrowers, including growing numbers of those with a minor blip on their credit history.

“Our record-breaking levels of near prime activity highlight just how important this sector has become for brokers. They are seeing a much higher proportion of clients who have gone through a temporary credit issue and so need an understanding approach from a mortgage lender.

“The combination of flexible criteria, high LTVs, and competitive pricing is what Atom Bank has become known for, which is why I’m confident we will set yet more records for near prime lending in 2026 and beyond.”