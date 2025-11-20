Smartr365 unveils three-month full platform trial

Smartr365 will give brokers and financial advisers access to its entire platform for three months at no cost.

The mortgage and protection platform’s features include end-to-end client onboarding, integrated sourcing paths, automated application tracking and cloud-based case management – not only for mortgages but also pensions, investments and insurance.

Smartr365 said the trial involves no contract or commitment, and users will also gain access to its brand-new HomeBuyer app, whose launch was announced this week.

Another feature included in the trial is Smartr365’s Smartr Verification, which comprises ID verification overseen by Yoti, Experian Open Banking integration and Experian credit reporting.

The firm said the combination of these checks will reduce case administration time from 10 hours to just one, alongside making the process easier and more efficient for brokers.

The offer is aimed specifcally at independent financial advisers and mortgage brokers, with information available here: https://signup.smartr365.com