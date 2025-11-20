Create Account
user.first_name
Menu

News

Smartr365 unveils three-month full platform trial

Smartr365 unveils three-month full platform trial
Kelly Newlands
Written By:
Posted:
November 20, 2025
Updated:
November 20, 2025
Smartr365 will give brokers and financial advisers access to its entire platform for three months at no cost.

The mortgage and protection platform’s features include end-to-end client onboarding, integrated sourcing paths, automated application tracking and cloud-based case management – not only for mortgages but also pensions, investments and insurance.

Smartr365 said the trial involves no contract or commitment, and users will also gain access to its brand-new HomeBuyer app, whose launch was announced this week.

Another feature included in the trial is Smartr365’s Smartr Verification, which comprises ID verification overseen by Yoti, Experian Open Banking integration and Experian credit reporting.

The firm said the combination of these checks will reduce case administration time from 10 hours to just one, alongside making the process easier and more efficient for brokers.

The offer is aimed specifcally at independent financial advisers and mortgage brokers, with information available here: https://signup.smartr365.com

Sponsored

Mind the affordability gap

Sponsored by Newcastle for Intermediaries

 

Related
View All

News

IMLA elects Coventry BS’ Stinton as chair and appoints 2026 management committee

IMLA elects Coventry BS’ Stinton as chair and appoints 2026 management committee

News

CFIT establishes industry-wide coalition on digitalisation of home buying

CFIT establishes industry-wide coalition on digitalisation of home buying

News

Pepper Money and Aldermore add limited edition deals; Atom Bank cuts resi rates – round-up

Pepper Money and Aldermore add limited-edition deals; Atom Bank cuts resi rates – round-up

News

HSBC to cut selected deals by up to 0.2%

HSBC to cut selected deals by up to 0.2%

View All
Tags:
adviser
Broker
platform trial
Smartr365
Technology
trial

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/