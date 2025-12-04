Create Account
News

First Mortgage enters London market via KFH Financial Services mortgage division acquisition

Anna Sagar
Written By:
Posted:
December 4, 2025
Updated:
December 4, 2025
Mortgage broker firm First Mortgage has acquired Kinleigh Folklard & Hayward’s (KFH's) Financial Services mortgage division, allowing it to enter the market.

KFH is a leading estate agency brand in London with over 50 branches, and as part of the acquisition, the mortgage advisory term – led by Kelly Wicks and Malcolm Waldron – will be joining First Mortgage.

First Mortgage, which is part of Mortgage Advice Bureau (MAB), said this would accelerate its “expansion strategy”.

The firm added that it would not only solidify its presence in the South of England but also provide a “significant entry point into the competitive London property market”.

The move comes after the acquisition of Lucra Mortgages earlier this year and the establishment of a strategic partnership with Moneybox.

Ian McGrail, First Mortgage’s CEO, said: “We’re genuinely excited to welcome Kelly, Malcolm, and their exceptional team into First Mortgage, whose reputation for professionalism and client care aligns perfectly with our own vision and values. Together, we look forward to building on their impressive legacy and supporting even more London customers with the high-quality advice they deserve.”

Gareth Herbert, distribution director at MAB, added: “First Mortgage’s entry into the London market via the KFH acquisition is a crucial step in MAB’s strategic expansion. The immediate combination of First Mortgage’s scale and award-winning service with KFH’s extensive expertise creates a compelling proposition for London homeowners, and we’re excited for the two firms to flourish through this partnership.”

