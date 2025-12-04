Leeds BS appoints Cairns as CFO as Conroy departs

Leeds Building Society has appointed Arlene Cairns as its CFO as Andy Conroy departs, subject to regulatory approval.

Cairns was most recently CFO and group performance director at Phoenix Group for around three years. Prior to that, she was the CFO at Donaldson Group for approximately three years.

Before that, she was chief finance operations officer at Aviva for around three years and CFO at Alliance Trust Savings for around two years.

Conroy confirmed in April this year that he would be “seeking a new challenge” but would stay in the post until a replacement was found.

He will leave at the end of year, and current director of finance Jon Bailey will continue to act as interim CFO, subject to regulatory approval, until Cairns arrives.

Conroy has worked at Leeds Building Society for around seven years, first as interim CFO, then CFO.

Before that, he was CFO at Masthaven for around two years. Prior to that, he was at Coventry Building Society for around three years, most recently as head of finance.

Brendan McCafferty, chair of the board at Leeds Building Society, said: “We are delighted to welcome Arlene as CFO. She has significant financial expertise, and her experience will be instrumental in supporting our wider business transformation programme, as we continue to deliver strong outcomes for members.”

Annette Barnes, interim CEO of Leeds Building Society, said: “I’m very much looking forward to Arlene joining the society. Her leadership and experience will be invaluable as we position the society for the future and continue to deliver our purpose and support our members. We thank Andy for his contribution to the society and wish him all the best for the future.”

Cairns said: “I’m delighted to be joining Leeds Building Society as chief financial officer. The society’s purpose to support its members generation after generation and be community-focused resonates with my core values. It’s an exciting time for both the organisation and the sector.

“LBS’ focus on purpose-led growth, strong financial management and innovation lines it up well for the future. I look forward to working with the executive team, board and colleagues across the society to focus on the future for our members.”

Leeds Building Society recently confirmed that it would be recruiting a new chief executive following the departure of Richard Fearon after nearly a decade.